CONCORD – Protecting peaceful protesters from the non-lethal force of police and expanding the rights of citizens to use deadly force to defend themselves came before a House committee during a six-hour hearing.
Gun rights advocates urged the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee to support three bills to expand the so-called Stand Your Ground law. Rep. Michael Yakubovich, R-Hooksett, said citizens should have the right to shoot if it’s “likely” they will face a riot that puts people at risk in a vehicle.
“You need to be able to defend your loved ones, especially your little ones when you are faced with mobs,” Yakubovich said of his bill (HB 197).
Lois Cote of Manchester with Moms Demand Action, a national gun control group, said Yakubovich’s bill would extend the law for someone to shoot to kill anywhere in the community. This could put protesters at risk of being shot by a motorist who misinterprets what was a vocal demonstration, but not a violent attack, she said.
“This bill will lead to many feeling very much less safe,” Cote said.
A second bill (HB 81) would refine the Stand Your Ground law to make it clear someone can use deadly force to protect “another” invited into their home.
“I have a right to protect myself and my wife in my home but my brother from Vermont comes over and visits me in New Hampshire, I don’t have that right,” said Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown.
The third bill (HB 145) would repeal an exception to Stand Your Ground and let someone use deadly force even if they believe they can safely flee from a confrontation.
The full spectrum of gun rights groups pressed for the bills, including the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition, National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of New Hampshire.
"Those who own and use firearms value human life," said Alan Rice of Bedford, state director of Gun Owners of America.
NH 'crowd-control scenario'
State Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Nashua, amended legislation (HB 564) to limit instead of ban the police use of tear gas and rubber bullets to avoid the violent outbreaks that resulted from protests in Portland, Minneapolis and other communities.
“We have not seen these weapons used inappropriately in New Hampshire,” said Espitia whose original bill prohibited police use of the devices.
“I have a lot of faith in our law enforcement to be able to do the right thing and control crowds without the use of tear gas. This is just a check on that."
Nashua Police Sgt. Michael Lang said his agency doesn’t use rubber bullets and used CS gas — a more benign form of tear gas — six times in 2019 to make a suspect uncomfortable enough to leave a building and surrender to police.
“We have never used them in a crowd-control scenario,” Lang said. “These are not weapons of war designed to inflict pain on innocent people; they are exactly the opposite.”
Fatalities in response to the Capitol Hill riots last Jan. 6 may have been avoided if police deployed rubber bullets shot into the ground or earlier use of CS gas to quell the unrest, Lang testified.
Jordan Thompson, an organizer with Black Lives Matter in Nashua, said these devices are dangerous.
“They can cause extreme harm for the rest of a person’s life and in some cases, it can also cause death,” Thompson said.
Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, said limiting options for police would force them to use guns more frequently to keep the peace.
“Tear gas doesn’t work against bullets when they are shooting at you,” said Baldasaro, a former Marine.
“So-called peaceful demonstrators are those that killed kill cops, burned down buildings and destroyed property. Most of the liberal media do not show that stuff. The police have the right to protect themselves when they are attacked.”
Stand Your Ground debate
New Hampshire's Stand Your Ground law allows anyone to use deadly force outside their home if a person is about to use deadly force against them someone else; if someone is using force while committing burglary, kidnapping, a forcible sex act or another felony against someone in their home or surrounding property.
Gun control advocates insist White offenders were less likely to be prosecuted than minority offenders.
"White people are irrationally uneasy in the presence of people of color even in non-threatening situations," said Rev. Kenda Ford with the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Exeter.
“We are trying to privilege the use of guns over the well-being of human beings.”
Opponents of the gun rights bill pointed out New Hampshire has among the lowest rates of violent crime in the country.
They also said Friday would have been the 26th birthday for Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old, unarmed, Miami Gardens, Fla. youth shot to death after a confrontation with George Zimmerman in 2012.
“Trayvon Martin is a young man who should be alive but he’s not because of a vigilante who took his life,” said Doug Marino, an opponent of the Stand Your Ground bills.
Zimmerman claimed self-defense and a jury acquitted him in July 2013.
Penny Dean, a gun rights lawyer, said the state’s current, Stand Your Ground law is a weak one as it requires someone using deadly force to convince a judge that he or she had an “affirmative defense.”
According to the online sign-up sheets, nearly 900 opposed the Stand Your Ground expansion bills, while about 80 supported them.