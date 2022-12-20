CONCORD — A key House panel endorsed rules changes with the goal of limiting conflicts as the most closely-divided House of Representatives in modern state history meets in 2023-24.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said more negotiation is needed with House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester on how to deal with dozens of bills on which committees may be unable to find agreement.
“It is only fair for both bodies that we come up with a solution,” Packard said. “I guess Representative Wilhelm, you and I have some work to do on this.”
During last month’s midterm election, voters narrowly put Republicans in charge for the next two years with 201 elected members to 198 Democrats.
In February, residents of Ward 4 in Rochester will elect the 400th House member, picking between eight-term Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie and ex-GOP Mayor David Hunter, who tied after an election recount.
Last week, Packard announced who would lead the House’s 21 policy committees, picking four Democrats to serve as vice chairs of panels, including Speaker Emeritus Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, as vice chairman under Packard, who chaired the Rules Committee.
The operating rules of the House become all the more critical because, during any given week, 50 or more House members could be absent for a session.
As a result, both Packard and Wilhelm will at times struggle to have enough numbers in the chamber to achieve policy success.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, and Wilhelm came forward with tweaks to House rules that come before the full House for a final vote on Jan. 4.
All of these proposals cleared the rules panel on 9-0 votes Tuesday:
• Special Orders (House Rule 20): This will require a three-fifths vote to postpone action on a specific bill to a different time or day. The current rule only requires a majority to change the timing for action on a bill.
“The point of this is to protect each caucus from themselves,” Smith said, meaning a delay on legislation must have bipartisan support.
• Executive Sessions (House Rule 43B): Currently, a committee chair can call a vote on any bill after the end of its public hearing. This change will only allow that if the ranking Democratic member agrees with the GOP chair to take the action.
This language also requires specific timing for any scheduled executive session.
“This is another one of these rules amendments that helps provide stability in the chamber,” Wilhelm said.
• Public hearings (House Rule 44): The House party leaders agreed to reduce from four to three days the advance notice for a public hearing. This recognizes the reality with 800 or more House bills, committees will meet five days a week during the first two months of 2023.
Given the tight partisan makeup, some committees may have an equal number of members.
Packard said he would make all his committee appointments public on Dec. 29.
Epidemic of tie votes likely
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, estimated as many as “150 bills” could come to the House floor with no recommendation because the committee ties over whether to pass, kill or amend it.
In a typical House session, a committee deadlock occurs only a handful of times.
“Every single one of those has the likelihood of having to go through multiple roll calls. It is going to take up a lot of time to go through all of that,” Osborne said.
Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, proposed a rule to permit the committee chairman to offer the first motion.
House Democrats opposed it after House Clerk Paul Smith said the “protocol and precedent” in the past was to vote first on whether to pass the bill when a committee deadlocks.
“If we allow the chair of the committee to decide what goes first, we negate the work of everyone else on that committee,” said Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
Sweeney agreed to withdraw the idea to give Packard and Wilhelm more time to find a consensus solution.
“We have never been in this position before,” Packard said.
“Is this the answer? I am not sure but I agree with the majority leader that we need to come up with something that is fair to both sides.”
Limiting 'hostage' taking by individual members
Packard joined with Democratic colleagues to endorse another proposal to require three rather than only one House member to take a bill off the consent calendar.
Rep. Stephen Pearson, R-Derry, offered the change adding that taking bills off consent has been a way for individual legislators to register a partisan or personal protest.
“In a divided House that is nearly tied, I don’t think we have time for that now,” Pearson said.
Packard said it makes sense.
“We could be held hostage very easily too many times. If a member can’t come up with two more members to remove a bill from consent, then it probably shouldn’t be removed,” Packard said.
The rules panel endorsed this idea, 5-4.
Rep. Sherry Dutzy, D-Nashua, proposed to change the rule that the House open every session with an “invocation” rather than the current “prayer by the Chaplain.”
This proposal failed along party lines with all five GOP members against the change.
The House committee turned down several attempts by lawmakers to bring in late bills because they did not meet a Nov. 22 deadline.
They voted, 9-0, to make an exception from House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, regarding teacher shortage legislation.
A study committee on the topic that Ladd chairs recently received a survey from school districts on the extent of the problem.
This led the group on Nov. 29 to recommend legislation to let school boards decide whether to give new teachers an extra year to complete their certifications.
“We have many people in this situation and felt it was best dealt with immediately,” Ladd said.