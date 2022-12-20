Rule tweaks aimed at governing divided N.H. House
A House panel endorsed rules changes to reduce conflicts as the N.H. House is the most divided in modern state history. Here, Senate President Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro, left, and House Speaker Sherman Packard of Londonderry greeted one another in Representatives Hall at the State House on Dec. 7.

CONCORD — A key House panel endorsed rules changes with the goal of limiting conflicts as the most closely-divided House of Representatives in modern state history meets in 2023-24.

House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said more negotiation is needed with House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester on how to deal with dozens of bills on which committees may be unable to find agreement.