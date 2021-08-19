CONCORD -- With the school year fast approaching, the state Department of Education won approval Thursday for temporary rules enabling it to offer taxpayer-financed education scholarships for students of low- and moderate-income families who attend private or alternative public schools.
The 6-4 partisan vote of the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules on education freedom accounts (SB 130) came despite a warning from public school administrators that it contains an incentive for private schools to code many students as disabled in order to get more scholarship money.
Lawyer Gerald Zelin said the rule permits any “licensed medical professional” to classify a child as disabled, which would add $2,000 to each student's scholarship.
Meanwhile, unlike public schools, these private schools aren’t required to provide special education services, Zelin said.
“We can see doctors willy-nilly writing these notes (for a disability) that children ordinarily would not qualify for,” said Zelin, legal counsel for the New Hampshire Association of Special Education Administrators. “This will cost the state additional money, and it’s terrible for the school districts and unfair to the taxpayers.”
Both the new law and these rules appear to leave the Children’s Scholarship Fund of New Hampshire, which will administer the program for the state, exempt from the Right-to-Know Law, Zelin said.
These temporary rules can remain in place for up to six months.
State to consult with feds
The rules panel Thursday urged the Department of Education to come up with permanent rules as soon as possible and create a notice so all parents understand their rights if they accept these scholarships.
All Republican members on the committee approved the rules. All Democrats opposed them.
Christopher Bond, a DOE staff lawyer, said the agency is working with its “federal partners” on rights parents have to special education services in these private schools.
“We don’t have perfect clarity on that yet,” Bond said.
The Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules staff raised 70 “concerns” to the agency’s temporary rules, ranging from the lack of information about the financial impact of the program to how much oversight the state will have over all these “education service providers.”
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said it was premature to approve the rules.
“We don’t have any real handle on what this is going to cost school districts and taxpayers. We’re talking about a significant amount of public dollars going to private organizations with little or no accountability,” Whitley said.
Cost estimates run gamut
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s office has estimated the scholarships will save taxpayers at least $47 million over the first three years.
State officials said taxpayers will pick up the cost of these scholarships of at least $4,600 a year, but the savings will come as each student leaves a public school, where the average cost is nearly $20,000 a year.
Reaching Higher New Hampshire, a pro-public school group critical of this law, maintains it will cost school districts $65 million in lost revenue over the first three years.
Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield and chairman of the rules panel, said Zelin raised valid issues the state agency should address.
He said many objections to these rules from Democratic lawmakers were about the school choice law itself, which they opposed at every turn.
“We’re not here to debate the statute. If you’ve got a problem with the law, find a legislator to file a bill to change or get rid of it,” Reagan said after the meeting.
The law Gov. Chris Sununu signed requires the program to be operating by Sept. 1, so the committee had to act Thursday on this matter, Reagan said.
“We’ll have time to work all these administrative issues out over the coming months,” Reagan said.
The rules staff also urged the committee to consider seeking legislation in 2022 to clarify seven separate issues.
The employees and volunteers working for these school providers would not have to undergo criminal background checks, and the scholarships could be taxable income for the parents, they said.
“I’ll look to the department to decide whether any of these issues need to be dealt with next year. If so, the agency should go to the original sponsors of the legislation to bring it in,” Reagan said.