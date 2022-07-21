CONCORD — An influential legislative rules panel said the Department of Safety lacked authority to set such a low standard to keep a convicted drunken driver’s car from starting if it's equipped with an ignition interlock device.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted, 7-1, Thursday to lodge a formal objection against the agency’s longstanding practice to block starting any car in which the driver registers a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of .020 or greater.

Rules panel objects to lower DWI interlock standard
Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, chairs the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules that objected to a Department of Safety standard set on ignition interlock devices installed on the cars and trucks of repeat drunken drivers.  Reagan was the lone "no" in the 7-1 vote objecting to the agency rule.