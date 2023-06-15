Safer playground surface mandate bill clears House

The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted to require cities and towns install a solid surface for paths to public parks so those with disabilities have full access to them. Here enjoying the sunshine at Rock Rimmon Park rencelty were from left, Janith Khadka, 8, and his sister Asuvna Khadka, 4.
CONCORD — A coalition of House members from both parties pushed through legislation Thursday to require cities and towns use solid, rubber-like surfaces on playground paths.
Advocates sought this state mandate (HB 467) because some communities are using wood chips on paths that they said were not accessible for those in a wheelchair or with a walking disability.
“It was heartbreaking for me to hear there are kids at recess in wheelchairs who were forced to sit and watch the rest of their classmates play,” said state Rep. Katelyn Kuttab, R-Windham, the bill’s prime author.
“We owe it to these kids to do right by them.”
The legislation would require the solid surface be in place from the entrance to the playground to each piece of recreational equipment, such as a swing set or slide.
Materials such as “loose fill or aggregate” would not be permitted.
The Senate had made only minor changes to this bill, which would apply to pathways installed after next Jan. 1.
Rep. Diane Pauer, R-Brookline, argued that a rubber composite surface is expensive to install and cold climates can cause cracks that can undermine it.
House GOP leaders wanted to send the bill to a conference committee, but the House disagreed, 199-161.
The House then voted to accept the Senate changes and send the legislation to Gov. Chris Sununu, who has yet to take any public position on it.
House closely divided
This issue had been contentious in the House, which originally passed the bill in March on a vote of 193-180.
On Thursday, two dozen Republicans backed the bill, most of them from large suburbs in the southern tier that had dealt with this issue.
The GOP as a whole voted, 154-24, not to endorse the bill Thursday.
House Democrats disagreed, voting by a 173-7 count to embrace it.
House Municipal and County Government Committee Chairman Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, said that since 1991, the federal Americans with Disabilities Act has required public walkways to be accessible.
“There is nothing that prevents a town or city from doing what this bill is asking to do,” Turcotte said.
“This bill would have the state mandate above and beyond the already expansive ADA requirements that are in place.”
The New Hampshire Municipal Association had come out in favor of this bill, while the New Hampshire Timberland Association and the owners of some lumber companies had opposed it.
Some industry opponents maintained the specifications in the bill unfairly excluded some wood products that when properly installed are wheelchair accessible.
“To me this is a civil rights issue,” summed up Rep. Gaby Grossman, D-Exeter, a supporter of the bill.