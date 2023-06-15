Safer playground surface mandate bill clears House
The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted to require cities and towns install a solid surface for paths to public parks so those with disabilities have full access to them. Here enjoying the sunshine at Rock Rimmon Park rencelty were from left, Janith Khadka, 8, and his sister Asuvna Khadka, 4.

CONCORD — A coalition of House members from both parties pushed through legislation Thursday to require cities and towns use solid, rubber-like surfaces on playground paths.

Advocates sought this state mandate (HB 467) because some communities are using wood chips on paths that they said were not accessible for those in a wheelchair or with a walking disability.