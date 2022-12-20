Police Press Conference on Drunk Driving

Commissioner of Safety Robert Quinn speaks at a press conference at the Interstate 93 Hooksett Welcome Center earlier this year.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

New Hampshire Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn, one of the top law enforcement officials in the state, had subordinates improperly access a restricted database for personal reasons, according to a former Safety Department employee.

State emails received by the New Hampshire Union Leader reveal how civilian employees at the New Hampshire State Police became alarmed following the query of a national system used to check criminal backgrounds. According to one email, Quinn asked for a check on a request for a Massachusetts gun permit that was denied to someone he knew personally.

Download PDF State Police emails about Quinn query
"Time to do the right thing"

Former state police supervisor Tiffany Foss, standing, with her lawyer, Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, at Vickery’s office in Manchester. “It’s just time to do the right thing,” Foss said about coming forward with the allegation that Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn sought a query of the FBI background check system for personal reasons.