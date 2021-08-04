KEENE — The state Executive Council gave its stamp of approval to education freedom accounts Wednesday, awarding the contract for a vendor to manage the program.
The lone opponent on the council, Concord Democrat Cinde Warmington, said the state law that created this school choice option was flawed because parents only have to pass an initial income test to qualify.
“Someone could literally win the lottery and still be able to get these scholarships for their child for more than a dozen years,” Warmington said.
Last June, the Republican-led Legislature approved these vouchers to offer assistance to income-eligible families who wish to send their children to private, religious, charter or alternative public schools outside the one in their neighborhood.
Those who homeschool their children are also eligible to receive grants.
The scholarship amount will range from $3,787 to $8,458 a year, which depends on the amount of per-pupil state aid that’s given to support public schools in that community.
The vouchers are limited to families that earn up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level, which translates to $79,000 for a family of four.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said the program was meant only to measure the income of the family when it first seeks this alternative site for learning.
“We don’t means test when we provide adequacy aid in the public school setting,” said Edelblut, who led the effort to convince the Legislature to create this program.
“What we are means testing is your ability to choose this program for your child.”
Edelblut said it would be “disruptive” to force a family to take their child out of that alternative program because its income had changed.
“For a long time, the state has recognized the right for families to give alternative pathways for learning,” Edelblut said.
“This is another step in that tradition.”
Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, said his wife, Joy, homeschooled all four of their children.
“Their mother gave up years of employment, admittedly she did most of the work,” Wheeler said.
“This is something I have been hoping would happen for 30 years. This is just a great initiative for the students of New Hampshire.”
Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, said as an athlete he often hitchhiked 20 miles each way to the high school to which his hometown sent its residents.
“The more options we give for education in New Hampshire, the more we strengthen families,” Kenney said.Nearly every Democratic lawmaker in the Legislature opposed the program, contending it would lead to a financial drain on public schools that could face both declining enrollments with fixed costs.
Warmington also noted that these alternative schools will not have to conduct the state assessment tests given to students in public schools; Edelblut said the program will be designed to measure the performance of individual students.
The Children’s Scholarship Fund in Concord will manage this program for the state.
The state didn’t seek a competitive bid for management of this program because there wasn’t enough time to do that and allow parents to seek these grants with schools resuming in September.
Edelblut said only two “scholarship organizations” in the state qualify under the state law as vendors; the other company, the Giving and Going Alliance, was not interested in taking part in the program during the 2021-2022 school year.
In 2013, the Legislature approved business tax credits for companies that sponsored scholarships for families to send their children to alternative private schools.The Children’s Scholarship Fund has been a vendor for that program since its inception, Edelbut said.
In the coming years, Edelblut said the state will put this management contract out for bid.