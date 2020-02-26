CONCORD – A bill that narrowly cleared a key House committee Wednesday would require adult drivers and passengers to wear seatbelts, a change that proponents said would significantly reduce fatalities in the last state without such a law.
The 10-9 vote of the House Transportation Committee sends the bill (HB 1622) to the full House of Representatives for review next month.
New Hampshire is the only state that does not mandate that adults riding in the front seat wear seatbelts.
Anyone under 18 must wear a seatbelt.
Thirty states require rear-seat passengers to wear restraints.
Committee Chairman George Sykes, D-Lebanon, was the deciding vote.
“This will reduce the number of fatalities, no doubt in my mind,” said Sykes, a retired deputy fire chief.
Last year, Sykes said, 26 people would have survived crashes if they had been wearing restraints.
"I challenge you to vote against that statistic,” he said.
Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, questioned whether seatbelts would make New Hampshire roads safer.
“I think we are very comparable in New England in terms of highway safety. We have one of the most competitive insurance rates in New England,” Torosian said.
“If this was a problem, the industry would be punishing us with higher rates.”
The bill would assess a $50 fine for drivers and $25 fine for adult passengers not wearing seatbelts.
School buses and large passenger vans would be exempt.
The bill was amended to make failure to wear a belt a secondary offense, meaning police must have another reason to pull over a driver before he can be cited.
State Police Capt. William Haynes said seatbelt compliance will be lower with secondary enforcement than if it were a primary offense.
According to surveys, 70% of New Hampshire drivers wear seatbelts.
Other states have an average compliance rate of 90%, Haynes said.
In 2018, 71% of those killed in highway crashes here were not wearing seatbelts, the highest rate in the U.S., Haynes said.
“We have been at 70% compliance for many years here. It appears voluntary seatbelt usage has plateaued,” Haynes said.
The issue used to come up before the Legislature every two years, but it was 10 years before it was brought up again in 2018.
In the last session, the Republican-led House voted 195-126 to table the bill, effectively killing it.
Democrats now control both branches of the Legislature, and all 10 Democrats on the House committee endorsed the measure Wednesday.
In 2015, the Legislature changed the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety from an independent agency to one under the Department of Safety.
Before his retirement, the previous office coordinator, Peter Thomson, favored promoting voluntary seatbelt usage over a mandatory law.
Gov. Chris Sununu has yet to take a public position on the seatbelt mandate.