Scanlan kicks off investor education push
 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan and other top officials unveiled Thursday a new investor guide to help New Hampshire residents profit from their savings and avoid becoming victim to a growing number of frauds.

Scanlan said the New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud is one of the first initiatives of his Bureau of Securities Regulation to create a robust program about investor education.