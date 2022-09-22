Secretary of State David Scanlan announced his Bureau of Securities Regulation has created a first-ever New Hampshire Investor Guide to help residents make sound decisions about their savings and to avoid financial scams.
CONCORD — Secretary of State David Scanlan and other top officials unveiled Thursday a new investor guide to help New Hampshire residents profit from their savings and avoid becoming victim to a growing number of frauds.
Scanlan said the New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud is one of the first initiatives of his Bureau of Securities Regulation to create a robust program about investor education.
The office also created a new website to launch this effort.
lans are also in the works to hold investor education seminars across the state, officials said.
Improving these educational efforts can work to reduce the incidence of scams and financial fraud that the bureau has to enforce, Scanlan said.
“Wise investing is crucial to the financial security of our citizens and their families. Invest Smart NH will have a positive impact on NH citizens of all backgrounds, ages and investing experience,” Scanlan said.
Barry Glennon, director of the securities regulation bureau, said it is important for New Hampshire residents to be cautious before they invest their money.
“The golden rule if you think about it is you do not understand the risks and benefits of an investment, you need to hesitate and investigate before you sign on the dotted line,” Glennon said.
Scams are on the rise
Financial fraud schemes are on the rise and New Hampshire can be a magnet for them, Glennon said.
“We really are a wealth center in terms of other New England states with a considerable retirement population,” Glennon said. “That’s why New Hampshire can be a draw for these scams.”
The guide helps investors with making the right decision before hiring a financial investor from among the 130,000 broker dealers in financial securities licensed to sell investments here in New Hampshire.
Glennon said there are 2,500 financial advising firms registered with his office and many of those advisers are physically located outside New Hampshire.
A Library of Congress report found that many investors “lack essential knowledge of the most rudimentary financial concepts,” Scanlan said.
“This is targeted to the average citizen in New Hampshire who has funds they want to invest either for retirement, savings or for sending your kids to school,” Scanlan added.
The 68-page guide is available to any member of the public upon request either by mail to the Bureau of Securities Regulation at the State House, Room 204, 107 N. Main St., Concord, N.H, or by calling the office at 603-271-1463.