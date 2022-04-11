WASHINGTON — Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is leading three other Democratic senators calling upon the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether oil and gas companies have illegally been cranking up prices at the pump.
Hassan’s new bill would require the FTC to report back in six months on a probe into whether there has been price gouging.
“As Big Oil continues to rake in record profits, Granite Staters are paying the price every time they fill up their tank,” Hassan said in a statement.
“The administration must take action to investigate whether Big Oil is artificially raising prices and illegally manipulating the market for their own gain, and that’s what my bill will do,” she said.
Democratic Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona, Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut co-sponsored what they called the Oversight to Lower Oil Prices Act.
“I am committed to standing up to Big Oil and will keep pushing for solutions to help lower prices for Granite Staters and all Americans,” Hassan added.
Republican state Senate President and U.S. Senate hopeful Chuck Morse, of Salem, insisted Hassan’s legislation would do no good.
“Yet again Maggie Hassan shows a total lack of even the most basic economics that goes into the price at the pump. Smaller supplies of oil here in America and greater global demand lead to higher prices,” Morse said in a statement.
“The solution is simple: Democrats need to take their foot off the necks of financial institutions so they will again finance exploration and drilling for America’s energy. Remember this — prior to Maggie Hassan and her Democratic colleagues taking control of the federal government, we were energy independent and exporting energy at record levels.”
Last week, Hassan tried and failed to get the Senate to bring to an immediate vote her proposal to declare a federal gas tax holiday for the balance of the year.
Kelly and Hassan are co-sponsoring the Gas Prices Relief Act of 2022.
“We have an obligation to work together to bring down costs,” Hassan said in the video of her remarks last Thursday.
Hassan needed all senators to consent to her request that her gas tax holiday bill come from the Senate Finance Committee where it sits right to the Senate floor for an immediate vote.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, objected and went on to attack the idea.
“The problem is this administration’s policy has dramatically reduced the supply in the United States,” Crapo said.
“The gas tax holiday that is now being proposed is not a solution; it is a political gimmick that would not stop skyrocketing gas prices or inflation.”
Republican and Democratic governors have endorsed the concept. Some Democratic senators have come out against it due to concern it could reduce spending on infrastructure projects.
In a recent Wall Street Journal podcast, former Treasury Chairman Larry Summers said “its “triviality” is all that prevents the gas tax holiday from being “one of the worst public policy ideas of the decade.”
“The only lasting solution to our problems is to bolster American oil and gas production,” Crapo said.
Hassan shot back, “What you have just heard are talking points straight out of Big Oil’s playbook.”
Infrastructure spending would not be affected because the bill requires the Treasury repay the Highway Trust Fund for any federal gas tax revenues lost during the holiday period, Hassan said.
Former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith and retired Brig. Den. Donald Bolduc of Stratham have joined Morse in opposing Hassan’s gas tax holiday.
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said last week that Hassan’s proposal might do New Hampshire more good than the proposed, two-month suspension of the state’s gas tax which has the backing of Gov. Chris Sununu.
That’s because all motorists would benefit equally from the federal holiday while out-of-state drivers coming to New Hampshire stand to get up to half of the benefit of a state gas tax suspension, Watters added.