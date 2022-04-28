CONCORD — Supporters of legalized marijuana will have to wait for another election to get any help from the Legislature.
The state Senate on Thursday killed, 15-9, a House-passed bill that would have allowed adults to grow marijuana plants at home for recreational use (HB 629).
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, called the proposal “an appropriate and necessary step for us to take.
“New Hampshire has become an island in New England with overly burdensome regulation, Whitley said. “This will bring us somewhat in line with our neighbors.”
Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said he is not moved by the fact that Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts have all legalized marijuana.
“We make men and women of granite. I don’t care what our three New Hampshire neighbors do,” Gannon said.
Bill advocates made an attempt to salvage an incremental change — which the Senate also rejected — to make it legal for adults to possess up to three-fourths of an ounce of cannabis.
The amendment also would have, for the first time, legally defined a limit for driving under the influence of marijuana.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said this plan, which only surfaced in print Thursday, had many flaws. He warned it would lead to an exploding black market because it contained no provision for how adults could buy legal pot here.
Further, police have no scientific way to test and detect high levels of marijuana for drivers.
“For those of you who want to legalize marijuana, you haven’t done it right,” Bradley said.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, said some of the 18 states that legalized marijuana don’t have enough driver safety programs to enforce their own laws.
The Senate turned the amendment down, 13-11. Sens. Harold French, R-Canterbury, and John Reagan, R-Deerfield, joined nine Democrats in supporting this proposal; Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, joined the other 12 GOP senators against it.
Under current law, anyone who possesses up to three-fourths of an ounce can’t be charged with a crime but has to pay a fine.
For more than a decade, the House of Representatives, under Democratic and Republican control, has endorsed bills to legalize marijuana use.
But all those proposals have been killed by the Senate.
Without debate, the Senate killed on a voice vote another House-passed bill (HB 1598) to legalize the recreational sale of marijuana and put the State Liquor Commission in charge of selling it in new retail stores.
Support from both sidesThe liberal American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire maintained that legalizing marijuana was a form of racial justice because its analysis has concluded Blacks are 4.8 times more likely to be arrested than Whites for drug offenses.
“New Hampshire’s war on marijuana does not make us safer, it wastes taxpayer dollars, and ruins lives — it is time for it to end. We will continue the fight to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire,” said Frank Knaack, the ACLU-NH policy director.
The fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity vowed to keep working on the campaign.
“We will not be deterred and will continue to work to break the barrier of cannabis prohibition in the Live Free or Die state,” said Ross Connolly, AFP’s deputy director.
Matt Simon, the former New England director of the Marijuana Policy Project, said voters should make this a single issue in 2022.
“The only solace for cannabis policy reform advocates is the fact that 2022 is an election year for all 24 senators,” said Simon, who is an executive with Prime ATC, one of the nonprofits that dispense medical marijuana to eligible patients.
“Those who voted against HB 629 will have a lot of explaining to do if they are running for re-election.”