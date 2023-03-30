Senate endorses ban on sanctuary city policies
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry and standing, argued for legislation to ban cities and towns from adopting policies that prevent police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The GOP-led Senate passed the bill on a party-line, 13-10 vote.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The state Senate approved a ban on communities adopting “sanctuary city” policies Thursday following a bitter and partisan debate over whether it was anti-immigrant.

Senate Republicans said an increase of illegal crossings at the northern border cry out for efforts to block a city or town from adopting an ordinance that would keep local police from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.