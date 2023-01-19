CONCORD — Without debate, the state Senate passed Thursday legislation that could suspend the driver’s license of a reckless hiker who refuses to pay any of the taxpayer cost to rescue that individual.
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said if adopted, the Fish and Game Department will only seek this action (SB 13) if someone repeatedly refuses to set up a payment plan to help pay for the rescue.
“This will be used as an incentive tool only when absolutely necessary,” Watters said.
The license suspension would end once the hiker begins a payment plan and the hiker could appeal this license suspension in court, Watters added.
Of the 200 rescue missions a year, Fish and Game officials said these scofflaw cases represent “less than 10” annually.
The measure now heads over to the House of Representatives for its review.
The Senate also passed two bills to give private property owners more notice and rights to refuse to permit either video cameras (SB 14) or tree stands or blinds (SB 15) to be placed on their land.
Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, said both bills strike the proper balance and are needed because a lack of landowner notice and prior permission have led to more landowners to post "No Hunting" signs.
“We need to respect the rights of landowners while we are trying to keep these lands open so hunters can continue to enjoy the privilege,” Pearl said.
All three of these bills cleared the House and Senate in a single bill last year, but attempts failed to reach a compromise over competing versions of the bill.