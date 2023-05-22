The Senate Finance Committee voted Monday to support in its proposed budget staff to help eliminate the number of children and adults in hospital emergency rooms waiting for a mental health treatment bed. Here, HHS Chief Financial Officer Nathan White, center, briefed the panel.
CONCORD — Senate budget writers rejected a House-passed plan to use $50 million of existing surplus to make a down payment against the nearly $6 billion unfunded liability in the state retirement system.
The House spending plan had strong bipartisan support for using some surplus as lawmakers said the change would assist county, city and town governments in dealing with their pension costs in the future.
State Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, maintained that spending the $50 million now would translate into $110 million in lower interest and principal payments by public employers.
But Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said he would much rather spend that money to support other programs such as higher reimbursement rates paid to Medicaid providers and subsidies to support more access to child care.
“I just think those are higher priorities than doing this at a time when retirement rates are coming down or at least stabilizing,” Bradley said.
The Senate Finance Committee agreed and voted unanimously to remove the expense from its proposed two-year state budget.
The panel intends to complete work on its own spending blueprint by next Tuesday.
The full Senate faces a June 8 deadline to pass a budget.
Mental health boarding
The Senate committee Monday agreed to create four new positions in the Department of Health and Human Services as part of the state’s “Mission Zero” initiative to eliminate the need for emergency room boarding for residents waiting for a mental health treatment bed.
HHS Associate Commissioner Morissa Henn said this would set up a care-coordination team that can more rapidly identify placement options for these patients.
“One of the key things we need to do is engage in care traffic control in the health care industry,” Henn said.
Last Wednesday, a federal judge gave the state a year to solve the ER boarding problem. HHS announced the Mission Zero initiative with the goal to eliminate all ER boarding by 2025.
Bail tracking
The Senate dropped the House-passed plan to spend $1 million to create a state Department of Safety database to better track offenders who are out on bail.
House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, had pursued this so that local law enforcement leaders could know if one of their own offenders was already out on bail.
Bradley said the program was a “last-minute” addition to the House budget and criticized a House committee for voting against passing this year bail reform legislation that had bipartisan backing in the Senate.
“I am not opposed to doing something,” Bradley said.
“Without changing the (bail) law, this does nothing to enhance public safety in my opinion.”