Senate budget includes staffers to deal with ER boarding crisis
Buy Now

The Senate Finance Committee voted Monday to support in its proposed budget staff to help eliminate the number of children and adults in hospital emergency rooms waiting for a mental health treatment bed. Here, HHS Chief Financial Officer Nathan White, center, briefed the panel.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Senate budget writers rejected a House-passed plan to use $50 million of existing surplus to make a down payment against the nearly $6 billion unfunded liability in the state retirement system.

The House spending plan had strong bipartisan support for using some surplus as lawmakers said the change would assist county, city and town governments in dealing with their pension costs in the future.