CONCORD -- Senate budget writers on Monday endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu’s $1.4 million proposal to beef up law enforcement along the state’s northern border to interdict drugs and prevent illegal immigration.
The two-year, $16 billion state budget compromise that cleared the House of Representatives last month did not include this Northern Border Alliance plan.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said this is an important initiative because deaths due to illegal opioids are back on the rise.
Much of the deadly fentanyl that comes into the region is via the southern border, Bradley said.
Since last fall, Bradley said there has been a 1,300% increase in the number of people detained at the northern borders of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.
“Given what is going on the southern border, it behooves us to do this,” Bradley said.
Critic questions plan given high staff vacancies
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, questioned paying for this law enforcement overtime, equipment and training while the state trooper workforce is down by 70 staff members.
The program offers $620,000 for state police and $815,000 in grants for local or county law enforcement agencies that work within 25 miles of the border with Canada.
“We just can’t do these kind of things without the manpower,” D’Allesandro said.
Bradley reminded D’Allesandro that Manchester was the “epicenter” for the opioid epidemic.
“We have a problem from the southern border and we don’t want to have a problem with the northern border,” Bradley said. “People are dying on the streets of your city, senator."
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua said the state could do more good in battling the epidemic by keeping its Doorway Program for those with substance abuse open at night and on weekends and using state money to support Granite Shield grants for communities.
The Senate Finance Committee approved the request along party lines, 5-2, with all GOP members in support and the two Democrats against it.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire had opposed the request and argued the state failed to provide specifics on how many individuals are illegally crossing the northern border with New Hampshire.
In a related move, Senate budget writers also voted to strike from the House-passed trailer bill a requirement that local and state law enforcement must alert the public prior to the federal government setting up a checkpoint to detect illegal immigrants.
The Senate last week voted to kill a House-passed bill (HB 624) on that topic.
Rosenwald said she was concerned at these moves because they had been critical compromises House Republican and Democrats made when they passed their own budget proposal.