A U.S. Senate committee has approved a federal spending bill to provide a record $35 million for the commission that promotes economic development in New Hampshire and other Canadian border states.
The measure includes $4.6 million for New Hampshire projects, ranging from the renovation of a hotel in Wakefield to delivering rural broadband service to Goshen.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said these grants next year would give the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), which includes New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and New York, $5 million more than last year, which was then a record high.
“As our state continues its economic recovery from the pandemic, these funds are even more important now for our rural areas,” Shaheen said.
The Senate Appropriations Committee last week endorsed the 2022 spending bill that contained the NBRC grants.
Shaheen said the entire delegation helped in getting support for these projects.
The 10 projects listed in the bill also include other broadband projects in Hebron and Sandwich, the repair of water lines in Newport, a workforce grant for the White Mountains Community College in Berlin, and a snowmobile trail groomer for the Umbagog Snowmobile Association.
Harold Parker, a former Republican state legislator and ex-aide to Gov. Chris Sununu, serves as federal co-chair of the NBRC.