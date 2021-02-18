CONCORD – The state Senate voted Thursday in favor of an unprecedented election audit to test the ballot counting devices and get to the bottom of a major discrepancy between automated machine and hand-recounted ballots cast for four House seats in Windham from the Nov. 3 general election.
The 24-0 vote came on an amendment from Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, to take this step after Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office had informed local officials there was no legal authority to order an audit without any evidence of fraud.
“Given what’s happened, an immediate and thorough investigation is appropriate for the record,” Giuda said.
Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, said Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, came up with this amendment the Senate pasted on to completely replace an unrelated bill (SB 43) that would have changed how the state’s presidential electoral votes were divvied up.
“I am sure Windham will be happy, hopefully, and we can get a long-term solution later,” said Birdsell, who represents the town in the Senate.
The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for its review.
Three weeks after the Nov. 3 election, the Ballot Law Commission upheld the victory of Republican candidate Julius Soti over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent for the fourth and final seat representing Windham in the House.
After the recount, Soti won by 424 votes. Town election officials previously reported that Soti had won by only 24 votes. St. Laurent had requested the recount.
The recount uncovered about 300 more votes for all four House Republican candidates.
St. Laurent’s total dropped by 99 votes, but the three Democratic candidates who finished behind her had each gained 20 to 28 votes after the recount.
In late December, top state prosecutors and election officials asked Windham town officials for extensive information, but they could not do a “re-canvass” of the ballots as town officials had requested.
Trump showed interest in controversy
This amendment would require the AG and Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s staff compare the results between those found in each of the four AccuVote counting machines used in the town and the recount results.
This audit would not alter the outcome of the election, the amended bill said, and it would be done in public and live streamed on the web.
Both prosecutors and election officials would then issue a report to the Ballot Law Commission with a conclusion on whether those ballot-counting devices in Windham had worked properly.
The commission would review this report and decide whether the machines needed upgrading.
Boston radio talk-show host Howie Carr wrote that during a conversation he had last week, ex-President Donald Trump showed an interest in the controversy.
“What happened in Windham?” Trump asked Carr, according to a report on the radio show's website. “I really had his attention now.”
After Carr filled him in, “Has this been reported anywhere?” Trump asked, looking over at Corey Lewandowski, who lives in Windham.
“Not in the Union Leader,” Carr said. “At least I haven’t seen it.”
The Union Leader first reported on the ballot discrepancy in Windham on Nov. 14.
The newspaper reported on Nov. 23 on the Ballot Law Commission recount that confirmed the wide variance in the two counts.
The commission then requested the attorney general and secretary of state further look into the matter.