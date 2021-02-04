CONCORD – A bill making it easier for prosecutors to go after the makers of bath salts, spice and similar controlled drugs passed during the first 2021 business session of the State Senate Thursday.
During a 90-minute meeting marked by a brief website meltdown, the Senate approved bills giving eight school districts $1.9 million in kindergarten aid, requiring break periods for new mothers to express milk, and permitting brew pubs to make more of their signature brands by contracting with bigger, contract brewers.
The measures now head to the House of Representatives for its review.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said the online snafu was a cautionary tale for the 400-person New Hampshire House of Representatives, which could hold a hybrid session later this month.
“We will go through these challenges. I apologize. We will do our best to correct all of this,” Morse said.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, hasn't announced how the sessions for his body will be run.
The House has given Packard the authority to let representatives attend sessions online and to hold in-person events at the same time in Representatives Hall and other locations within the State House complex.
State prosecutors and corrections officials recently told a State Senate committee that laws to crack down on the illegal production of synthetic substances that give users a high were unworkable.
Five years ago, then-Gov. Maggie Hassan decided spice was so prevalent that she declared a state of emergency to allow law enforcement to crack down on shops where it was sold.
While the state of emergency has expired, state officials report a surge in their use, particularly in the Claremont area in the western Upper Valley region of the state.
A tough case to make
Melisa Staples, director of the state police forensics lab, said the current law requires prosecutors to identify where the substances were made and what the maker's intention was.
“The current definition makes it very difficult to prove those definitions in court,” Staples said.
Robert Oxley, director of field services for the Department of Corrections, said the drugs' manufacturers are skilled at disguising their products’ origins.
“The law is really unusable as written,” Oxley said. “It is impossible to prove the offense. Not only do we have no idea who designed these drugs, but many of these drugs are from China, so we can hardly determine what their intent was.”
Officials said the change would line up state law with the federal definition of these "analogs" -- drugs whose physical properties are similar to other drugs but whose chemical and biological properties can be markedly different.
State officials also sought this bill (SB 34) to go after makers of synthetic urine, which they said drug users buy to pass drug screens.
“They have no legitimate use other than to give a clean drug test,” Staples said.
John Light, a Manchester resident, was the bill’s only opponent at a hearing last month. He said the crackdown on these drugs hasn’t worked.
“By any measure, drug abuse and the black market for it has only gotten worse,” Light said.
“We should be repealing these ineffective laws, not doubling down on them and making them more inefficient.”
Morse authored the kindergarten aid bill with Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead. Morse's hometown was one of the districts to get the aid, and Birdsell had two in line for some of the money -- Derry and Windham.
The other towns to receive aid were Brookline, Chester, Epsom, Hooksett and Hudson.
All eight districts over the past two years have expanded their kindergarten programs from half-days to full days.
The state used to make districts wait a year before getting any additional aid.
In 2020, the Legislature changed the law to make the aid immediate, but it didn’t earmark any money for it, which this bill (SB 82) does.
Workplace change backed
The breastfeeding bill (SB 69) passed, 24-0, with Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, saying it sends a strong message of support for young employed mothers while creating a workable system for employers.
“This bill is a New Hampshire solution to support babies, working mothers, businesses and our economy,” Whitley said.
Gov. Chris Sununu testified in support of the measure.
The owners of small brew pubs and nanobreweries said allowing them to hire larger brewers to make their signature brands would save them as much as $500,000 in expansion costs.
The State Liquor Commission endorsed the measure as long as all contract brewers were New Hampshire companies. It also placed a limit on production, which will limit the benefit to small start-up businesses.
The amendment was added to an original bill (SB 17) that also cleared the Senate. That measure lets cities and towns adopt ordinances to permit customers to bring their dogs to outdoor patio areas of brew pubs.