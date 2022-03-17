CONCORD -- The state Senate initially endorsed giving state officials 15 more months to close the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC) and replace it with a smaller complex more focused upon treatment of troubled juveniles.
The revised timetable (SB 458) would require the Department of Health and Human Services to start by Aug. 1 the process of picking an architect and reopen a new complex by June 30, 2024.
The current two-year state budget called for the troubled SYSC to close by March 1, 2023.
“This was an unrealistic date … given the difficulty of a replacement facility and services that will be needed,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
This plan, however, had to get all Senate Democrats on board to move forward Thursday because 10 of 14 Republicans opposed it, including Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford.
Daniels chaired a study committee last summer that issued a report which concluded the current time frame was feasible if the state signed contracts with existing private, non-profit groups to house these juveniles.
“I saw it as aggressive but I also saw it as moving and getting us in gear,” Daniels said of the earlier deadline.
“Was it ideal? No, but it met the directives we were given.”
Doubt cast on early deadline
HHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam both told the study committee the earlier deadline could be impossible to meet.
During his State-of-the-State speech last month, Gov. Chris Sununu said he was anxious to “bulldoze” the SYSC that opened in 2006 and was named after his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu.
This debate took on renewed urgency after allegations by more than 300 men and women who said they were physically or sexually abused by 150 staffers at the former Youth Development Center and SYSC from 1960 to 2018.
The state has arrested and charged 11 former workers since April.
The state spends about $10 million a year to run the complex, which houses juveniles found guilty of adult crimes along with others whom judges have ordered to be committed or detained there.
Built to house more than 120 juveniles, the current population is less than 10.
This bill, and the report from the panel Daniels ran, called for the replacement facility to have 18 beds, segregated by gender and by the needs of the residents, with space for indoor and outdoor recreation, educational classrooms and video surveillance.
The legislation now heads to Daniels’ committee and all GOP members of the panel voted against this approach Thursday.
Senate panel to focus on price tag
Daniels said his group has until the end of the month to recommend changes and will focus on the price tag.
He thought only $1 million was needed to renovate existing space for providers while this bill endorses spending up to $15 million in federal grants to build a brand new space.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, served on the board of trustees of the YDC while he was an executive councilor during the late 1970s.
He blamed the sexual abuse scandal on the state’s decision long ago to put in charge of YDC retired law enforcement leaders who had no training in dealing with troubled youths that required close counseling and education, not simply incarceration.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved setting up a $100 million fund (HB 1677) to compensate juveniles who became victims after being housed at YDC.
“We are the victims of our own choosing, and $100 million is not going to be enough,” D’Allesandro said.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said as a young lawyer she investigated allegations of abuse at YDC and endorsed this bill’s approach.
“This (SYSC) has failed to provide our children adequate safety and treatment that they desperately need,” Whitley said.