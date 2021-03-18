CONCORD -- The state Senate revived the cause for education vouchers Thursday, giving initial approval on a bill to award school-choice scholarships to students of low and moderate-income families.
“We do better and work harder when we make the choice ourselves, rather than being told on how to go,” Senate Education Committee Chairman Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, said.
The measure (SB 130) won support on a 14-10 vote, after which the Senate set the bill aside so it could become part of a proposed two-year state budget the Senate will take up later this spring.
Senate Democrats maintain the bill would lead to a loss in state aid for school districts losing students who choose to enroll in a private school, home school or alternative public school outside their hometown.
“This bill uses taxpayer dollars to subsidize private-school choices,” said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton. “New Hampshire property taxpayers simply cannot afford this bill.”
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the average scholarship could be as much as $4,600, while taxpayers spend an average of $19,000 per student in school districts.
“No matter how you do the math, that ends up with communities saving more money than they pay out,” Bradley said.
As amended, the scholarships would be available for families that earn up to three times the federal poverty level (which calculates to $77,250 a year for a family of four).
Supporters said 40% of public school students would qualify for scholarships under that income formula.
Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, said she embraced the bill after a Senate panel created three years of “phase-out grants” to reimburse school districts 100% of the previous year’s costs per student in the first year, 50% in the second year and 25% in the third year.
After 2026, the phase-out grants would go away.
“This bill will not lead to an exodus from public schools,” Ricciardi said. "This is designed to help the financially unfortunate.”
Last month, the House Education Committee voted to retain what originally had been its own identical bill (HB 20), which was named in honor of the late House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack.
The move means the issue will not return to the House for consideration until early in 2022.
Under its rules, however, the Senate may attach the measure to its own budget and make it part of final negotiations between Senate and House versions of the spending bill.
Douglas Ley, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the measure does not provide enough state regulation of the alternative schools.
“The Senate bill is a giveaway to the folks who will run these private schools, giving them millions of taxpayer dollars with a fig leaf, if that, of oversight,” said Ley, a House Democrat from Jaffrey.
“Lack of accountability means students and their families will have no guarantee of a quality education, and communities will have to substantially subsidize public schools through higher property taxes.”