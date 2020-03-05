CONCORD – The State Senate endorsed a bill Thursday letting a judge impose much longer jail time for someone who, while driving negligently, kills another after previous drunk driving convictions.
The bill (SB 743) is named Tyler Shaw’s Law after the Concord man who died in a 2018 crash caused by a repeat drunk driver, Joseph Leonard, 37, of Derry.
Leonard, who had two DWI convictions prior to the fatal accident, was sentenced last year to a six-to-12-month sentence for negligent homicide.
This bill could increase the punishment in a case like Leonard’s to a 15-to-30-year sentence.
If the negligent homicide happened after one impaired driving conviction, the punishment under SB 743 could be up to 10 to 20 years in state prison.
The original bill Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes offered would have imposed these tougher punishments as minimum mandatory offenses.
Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline, said the Senate Judiciary Committee decided it was best to allow the judge to have the option but not the mandate to impose this stiffer sentence.
“We need to address the glaring gap in the law and have enhanced sentences,” Levesque said.
Sen. Robert Giuda, R-Warren, questioned whether the threat of longer jail time is going to convince anyone addicted to alcohol or drugs to stop driving while impaired.
“This may be feel good but at the end of the day the person is an alcoholic or a drug addict and I don’t think this bill is going to change that behavior,” Giuda said.
“I don’t think we are solving the underlying problem here.”
Feltes said he thought tougher penalties should be allowed in those cases in which someone has been well over the legal limit more than once and still gets behind the wheel impaired.
“To say to a court that they can consider enhanced penalties for subsequent negligent homicide or aggravated DWI under these circumstances is just common sense,” Feltes said.
“It’s not obviously going to change the situation for the Shaw family but it can bring some measure of comfort to this family and others like them if we send a strong public policy statement.”
The Senate passed this bill over to the House on a voice vote.
The Senate also approved another measure (SB 738) giving the Director of Motor Vehicles the broad authority to suspend or revoke an out-of-state truckers’ right to drive here if they fail to comply with a court order or fail to pay a fine.
This measure grew out of a DMV review of all driver case files and relevant state laws in the wake of last June’s crash of a pickup and trailer on Route 2 in Randolph. The accident claimed the lives of seven members and friends of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
The driver of the truck, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass., was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI; seven counts of manslaughter; aggravated DUI; and reckless conduct.
He has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled for November.
At the time of the New Hampshire crash, Zhukovskyy had a valid Massachusetts commercial driver’s license despite a Connecticut arrest in May 2019 and a lengthy record of driving violations and convictions.
After the incident, the Massachusetts official whose department failed to revoke Zhukovskyy’s license resigned and a multi-million dollar investigation was launched.