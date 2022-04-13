CONCORD — Despite plenty of political rhetoric bemoaning soaring prices at the pump, the State House campaign to suspend the state’s tax on unleaded and diesel fuel ran out of gas Wednesday.
For the second time in three weeks, a Republican legislative leader tossed in the towel on the idea and as an alternative unveiled a plan to deliver property tax relief to residents.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, proposed — and the Senate Ways and Means Committee unanimously endorsed — his fallback plan for the state to pick up 7.5% of retirement costs for local and county teacher and public safety retirees for one year.
Bradley said there wasn’t enough time to reach a consensus on how to make this law by May 1, the ideal starting point.
“I have been somebody who always recognizes that if it’s fourth-and-20, in all circumstances, you punt the ball and try to later get into the end zone in a different way,” Bradley said.
The Senate will take up this retiree subsidy idea next Thursday as an add-on to a House-passed bill to cut the tax on corporate profits from 7.6% to 7.5% (HB 1221).
During an interview, Bradley said there were political and logistical problems with the gas tax plan, a favorite of Gov. Chris Sununu, who has been lobbying GOP lawmakers on it for a month.
“I think it’s really going to be difficult to get this done in any form,” Bradley said. “We heard the House had problems getting the votes for it, we already had bipartisan opposition in the Senate, and wholesalers were telling us there were obstacles to making this this happen.”
Last month, House budget writers floated ideas to help motorists, but neither got out of committee.
Sununu isn’t giving up
Despite these setbacks, Sununu insisted he’s not giving up, as governors and legislators in 20 states promote their own temporary state gas tax cuts.
“In the face of unchecked inflation coming from Washington, we have an opportunity to deliver meaningful financial relief for every New Hampshire family and the best way to do that is through a gas tax suspension. I am still hopeful the Legislature finds a way to get this done,” Sununu said in a statement.
Bradley said the one-time state retirement subsidy would give communities $28 million, which was close to the value of suspending the gas tax.
“I would argue while it’s not the immediate reduction in gasoline prices at the pump, the fact we are fast-tracking this to get this to affect property tax bills in the fall will be extremely helpful,” Bradley said.
Senate GOP leaders said this was in addition to $109 million in other property tax relief bills the Senate has advanced in 2022, including $67 million for road and bridge work and $24 million in grants for targeted school districts
“We strongly encourage local officials to use these one-time funds for tax relief for families struggling with record-setting inflation, rather than increasing spending,” said Ways and Means Chairman Bob Giuda, R-Warren.
This pitch came even as a different Senate committee took testimony on a separate House-passed bill (HB 1417) for the state to permanently give towns and counties this 7.5% support for spending on retirees.
State Rep. and retired firefighter Michael O’Brien, D-Nashua, took up this cause after the death of its sponsor, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing.
Last month, the bill overcame the strong opposition of GOP leaders to pass, 186-159, in the House.
O’Brien said the state first covered 40% of these costs back in 1967, dropped it to 35% years later and then eliminated it outright in 2011 at the height of the great recession.
“It is better than nothing and any money is welcome, but this was a compact the state made with the communities and counties and they should be honoring it,” O’Brien said. “We’ll keep pursuing this as a permanent commitment.”
Relief to be revisited
Bradley said the 2023 Legislature will determine if this retirement subsidy should last past a single year when it crafts the next two-year state budget.
Senate Democrats questioned how this would lower property taxes since officials in most cities and towns already have finished their budgets.
“Today’s slapdash effort by Senate Republicans was not only a weaker version of the good work done by Representative Cushing, but an abdication of the democratic process in the name of political gain,” said Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester.
Senate President and U.S. Senate GOP hopeful Chuck Morse of Salem went back-and-forth on the gas tax idea after calling a proposal by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., for a federal gas tax holiday through 2022 a “phony gimmick.”
After initially supporting the concept, Morse suggested last Monday he was wavering again, saying, “But I think we heard the concerns from the public, and I’ve always had doubts about this.”
A Hassan campaign spokesman said Morse was following the lead of GOP leaders in the U.S. Senate.
“Just as Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans blocked a gas tax holiday, Senate President Morse played a central role in opposing this critical effort to bring down prices in New Hampshire,” Kevin Donohoe said. “Granite Staters will not forget that at a time of sky-high gas prices, Senate President Morse prevented a common sense, bipartisan proposal to lower costs.”