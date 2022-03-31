CONCORD — The Senate’s top Republican said he is proposing a two-month suspension of the state’s gasoline tax now that the latest growth in revenues indicates a record budget surplus.
If approved, the gas tax suspension would begin May 1.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the state treasury will reimburse the state’s Highway Fund for the $26 million in gas tax revenue that won’t be collected in May and June.
“We look to be up above revenue forecast by $50 million alone for March. Thanks to the awful federal energy policy, our citizens are really hurting, and this is the best, most immediate way to give them relief,” Bradley said during an interview.
“There is clearly the surplus, and now is the time to do it.”
Bradley is offering his plan as an amendment to House-passed legislation that would cut the state’s tax on business profits from 7.6% to 7.5% (HB 1221).
The Senate Ways and Means Committee will hold a hearing on that amendment next Wednesday.
The move comes days after Gov. Chris Sununu pleaded with legislative leaders to act on a gas tax suspension as other states already were.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, had not endorsed a state gas tax suspension but was supporting this change, Bradley said.
Morse said he’ll speak in detail at next week’s hearing.
“Jeb has put this well-thought-out proposal together, and it’s important we have a few days before the hearing to give folks notice if they want to come and weigh in,” Morse said. “I’ll be there.”
Previously, Morse was critical of U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, who proposed suspending the federal gasoline tax through the end of the year to give all motorists relief from soaring gas prices.
Bradley contrasted this state tax suspension with the federal one Hassan backed.
“When you have been in bed with the Green New Deal like she has, and you supported policies that raised our gas prices to the roof, then when you talk about a federal gas tax suspension, that’s a gimmick,” said Bradley, a former two-term congressman.
Hassan has said her tax-cutting record includes doubling the research and development tax credit as governor and cutting taxes for small businesses hit hard during the pandemic in the Senate.
“As governor and senator, I have successfully cut taxes many times, for small businesses, Gold Star families, parents, and New Hampshire start-ups,” Hassan said in response to similar criticism from Gov. Chris Sununu.
“As the governor knows, it is members of his own party — including Chuck Morse — who are blocking action to help bring down gas prices and provide Granite Staters with much-needed relief.”
Bradley’s amendment makes clear that federal action to lower energy prices is most needed.
“The general court recognizes that a temporary action like lowering gas taxes, while necessary, is no substitute for a long-term strategy of American energy production that will lower costs and enhance national security,” the bill states.
House budget writers previously offered, then dropped, two plans to give motorists some relief at the pump. One was a refund of the gas tax that residents could apply for and another was a $25 break on the annual motor vehicle registration fee.
Officials with the state Division of Motor Vehicles told House leaders such a refund would have required it to hire nearly 100 temporary workers to process the checks.
Bradley's plan would use surplus funds to give the Department of Safety $20 million and the Department of Transportation $6 million to cover its own losses in gasoline taxes during those two months.
In a separate but related action, the Senate passed a bill (SB 401) to use surplus to increase spending on municipal bridge work by $36 million in and municipal road repairs by $30 million.
The amendment also doubles to $2 million a fund for matching grants to local and county law enforcement agencies that purchase body or dashboard cameras.
Bradley said the Senate already approved in other legislation $24 million of “extraordinary needs” aid to targeted public schools, $13 million for wastewater projects and $5 million to increase nursing home rates.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy said many of her colleagues in the minority party led the effort for these state aid programs.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, had pursued an increase for the body camera fund to $11.5 million.
“While the appropriation put forward in SB 401 is still far short of the necessary amount needed for statewide implementation, it is a small step forward that I am happy to support,” Kahn said.