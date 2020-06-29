CONCORD — A sex assault case against a former Concord school teacher moved the state Senate Monday to revive legislation making it a crime for an educator to have any sexual contact with a student.
The Senate by a 23-1 vote passed the bill (HB 1240) which arose from the case of Howie Leung, a former Concord special education teacher who was charged in Massachusetts for rape.
"For over a year we have been working across the aisle to close the ‘Howie Leung Loophole’ to ensure a safe education for our students,” said Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover. "When a teacher or a coach engages in sexual contact with a student, that is a gross misuse of power."
The Senate action came after Gov. Chris Sununu two weeks ago had criticized Senate Democratic leaders for failing to resolve differing versions of this bill as the 2020 legislative session was coming to a close.
”It was obvious to folks that students in a school setting, with someone that is in a position of authority, needed to be protected,” Sununu said.
”There were several bills. The Democrats wouldn’t let any of them come back. I was floored by that one.”
Hennessey said she had preferred her own measure be passed, but agreed to this version in a spirit of compromise with Senate Republicans.
The bill will come before the New Hampshire House of Representatives, which meets for its final regular business session on Tuesday.