CONCORD — State Senate budget writers approved Tuesday a bill creating a $100 million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse at the former Youth Development Center, but they rejected changes that lawyers for victims had sought.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said it was important for the Senate not to make any amendments to the bill (HB 1677) the House of Representatives approved last month.
“Let there be no doubt we are going to do the right thing by these people,” Morse said of the more than 500 who have filed separate lawsuits against the state for abuse at the YDC and the Sununu Youth Services Center, the successor complex built on the property.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua had urged without success for her GOP colleagues to increase the damage caps and to permit victims of emotional abuse to file claims.
“I think the message we are sending to the 500 individuals … is that we really don’t care that much about what happened to them so I am going to vote no,” Rosenwald said.
The bill sets a damages limit of $1.5 million for each individual and only permits victims of sexual and physical abuse to pursue compensation.
Senate Democrats had wanted to raise the limit to $2 million and they pointed out this was the recommendation of Children USA, a nonprofit agency dedicated to supporting abused children.
The lead lawyer for the victims had asked the Senate to triple the damages cap to $4.5 million.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said he would oppose any changes because the bill has the support of Attorney General John Formella’s office, which will lead the state’s negotiations with lawyers for the victims.
“We don’t have firsthand knowledge about this matter so I am going to oppose this amendment,” Daniels said.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said it’s up to the courts and this arbitration process to decide how best to grant relief to the victims.
“We have to constrain ourselves from interfering into something that is in the purview of the judicial system,” Giuda said. “There is certainly no intent to exclude any person or any class or any individual who was injured in this horrific situation.”
Senate Dems say AG in 'difficult position'
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said Formella was in a “difficult position” because he has to defend the state while trying to come up with a solution that is fair to both sides.
Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public affairs for the Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said she was disappointed the Senate has yet to endorse any changes.
“The Coalition is opposed to HB1677 in its current form, and we can't recommend that victims use this process unless the bill is amended,” Grady Sexton said.
“We urge the Senate to expand the definition of abuse in this bill so that all victims who were sexually abused at YDC/Sununu Center are eligible to participate in this settlement process.”
The Senate Finance panel endorsed the House-passed bill, 5-2.
The full Senate will take it up Thursday.
The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. The victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged either with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While the cases go back as far as 1963, David Vicinanzo, the lead lawyer for the victims, said most of them took place during the 1990s.