CONCORD — Along party lines, a key Senate panel on Monday approved maps that will alter the voting boundaries for all 400 seats in the House of Representatives and the 24 districts in the state Senate.
But the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee decided to wait, at least a while, before tackling the even-more controversial, House-approved map to dramatically change the state’s two congressional districts.
The panel voted 3-2 on Senate (SB 240) and House redistrict maps (HB 50) with all three Republicans in support, both Democrats in opposition.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester tried without success to keep intact the district of colleague Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester.
The Senate redistricting map would take two city wards and Bow away from Cavanaugh’s district while giving it the more Republican towns of Goffstown and Raymond.
“This restores those districts to how they have been for a number of years now,” Soucy said of her proposal.
Committee chairman and Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said by the numbers, Manchester should have two senators, but he rejected a map that would have had Sens. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, and Cavanaugh run against each other.
Soucy’s other changes tried to undo giving the district of Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, D-Lebanon, the college towns of New London and Plymouth and sweeping changes for the district of Sen. Denise Ricciardi, D-Bedford, that would have her district run from her hometown, a Manchester suburb, all the way to the Vermont border.
Gray said the Senate Democratic changes all would increase the maximum deviations in population and he couldn’t support that.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins-Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said the House map denied many towns their own state representative even though they had enough people to receive one.
House Redistricting Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said many larger towns had to be grouped with smaller ones that were landlocked.