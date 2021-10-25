CONCORD — The first proposed maps to redistrict the state Senate and Executive Council will likely be delayed until early next year.
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, D-Rochester, said delays in redrawing ward lines in Nashua mean his panel can’t complete its job until that work is done.
“We want to give them time to do that,” Gray said.
As a result, Gray said the redistricting committee will soon do a final report without any proposed maps that will be based upon feedback the committee received during listening sessions it hosted in all 10 counties.
The actual work of redistricting will be turned over to the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee; Gray chairs that panel as well.
City officials have to redraw ward lines to comply with population changes from the 2020 Census.
This requires a charter change in some cities and in others it’s a question voters consider at a municipal election.
In Nashua there are nine wards and the population differences between them are significant, Gray said.
Once city officials redraw those ward boundaries, it will be easier for the Senate to create districts of a similar size, he said.
Currently, Nashua is split between two Senate districts.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, represents six Nashua wards, while the district of Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, includes three Nashua wards and the towns of Brookline, Greenville, New Ipswich, Rindge, Hollis and Mason.
House moving ahead
This delay means the Senate committee won’t likely take up proposed maps until “late January,” Gray said.
Meanwhile, the House Special Committee on Redistricting isn’t waiting for local officials to complete redrawing their election boundaries.
Chairman and Rep. Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said their proposed maps will be done on the assumption that all wards in a city will end up being of a similar size.
The House panel will meet on Nov. 3-4 to discuss proposed maps for new districts to elect the 400-person House, the state’s two members of the U.S. House and county commissioners that run in separate districts across the state.
Their tentative plan is for the House committee to make its final recommendations on Nov. 16-17 after it’s hosted two public hearings.
“The House is saying, ‘I’ll take the chance it’s done right’ while the Senate is saying, ‘Let’s give the cities the time to do their work,’” Gray said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said it’s critical the Senate give enough advance warning about proposed maps so the public can make informed commentary about them.
Liz Tentarelli, president of the New Hampshire League of Women Voters, told Gray she “quite understood your dilemma.”
Brian Beihl, deputy director with Open Democracy Now, agreed that Nashua was a key part of the puzzle.
“We’d like to see a map that has Nashua getting its own state senators and you can’t produce that until the ward lines are changed,” Beihl said.