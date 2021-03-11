Senate rejects crackdown on 'verbal violence' on public lands

CONCORD – The proposed Inclusive Outdoors Act to help stop "verbal or physical violence” on public lands crashed and burned in the state Senate on Thursday, as Republicans charged it would “make us snitches against others.”
The Senate instead endorsed mandating that all law enforcement agencies receive training on implicit bias and cultural diversity, a central plank of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that Gov. Chris Sununu formed after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
Several racial minority members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives joined with Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, to pursue the original bill (SB 114) to create a database in the Department of Cultural and Natural Resources of all incidents of threats of violence or discrimination against residents.
“This bill addresses public safety; if incidents do occur, what are we going to do about that?” Whitley asked rhetorically.
Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, led critics that maintained this would introduce for the first time in state law the term “verbal violence.”
High school student lifeguards and other park attendants would have to get diversity training they would not be equipped to enforce, Avard said.
“This introduces thought police; what is verbal violence? Who defines it?” he countered.
Avard said it amounted to an assault on the First Amendment.
“This only divides us and makes us snitches against others,” he said.
Fears are founded, supporters say
Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said these fears of discrimination and violent threats were not unfounded, but have already been identified.
“There is nothing in here about enforcement of free speech or creating crimes about free speech. It’s simply not in the bill,” Watters said.
The new requirements would only lead to more polarization, according to Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.
“We live in society where people get offended by the smallest thing. I don’t see where a bill is going to fix that,” Carson said.
The Senate voted along party lines, 14-10, with all Republicans uniting to strip the bill of it’s four original sections.
The law enforcement training mandate passed, 24-0, and the bill moved over to the Senate Finance Committee for further review.