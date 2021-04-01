CONCORD – The state Senate approved a law enforcement reform bill that had stripped from it the requirement to collect more diversity information aimed at preventing racial profiling.
Last summer, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency created by Gov. Chris Sununu urged the Legislature to require that someone’s race or ethnic makeup be contained on a driver’s license unless the individual told the state not to list it.
Sununu formed this commission after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to try to improve state laws and regulations governing police training, disciplinary practices and other reforms.
Advocates maintain that collecting driver license information would improve the spotty data collection information the state now gathers and help provide insight into whether Black or Hispanic offenders are arrested or charged differently from Whites for similar offenses.
New Hampshire does not break down police encounters, such as traffic stops and crime reporting, by race; nor does law enforce track race when when issuing tickets, accident reports and other citations.
“Why wouldn’t we want to be more responsive to the needs of our communities?” state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, asked rhetorically. “I hope we can all respect the work of the diverse stakeholders that came together to make this bill a reality.”
Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the Senate Judiciary Committee instead decided to recommend a study committee on the topic.
Along partisan lines
Carson said the state already collects racial and ethnic information and the driver license change could be seen as an invasion of individual privacy.
“Why do we want to put this information on someone’s driver’s license?” Carson asked. “If we were doing this several years ago, I think there would be a contention that we were racially profiling people.”
Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, said Black Lives Matter chapter leaders and defense lawyers protested the Senate committee’s change, calling it a “betrayal” of the group’s work.
Carson said it’s the Legislature’s job to carefully review and not simply rubber stamp what a commission recommends.
“I see this as dividing us even more than we already are, by creating categories … we do not want to do that, that is not what New Hampshire is,” Carson said.
The Senate voted, 14-10, against including the driver license requirement in the bill (SB 96) with all 14 Republicans in opposition and the 10 Democrats in support of it.
The data collection language the commission wanted also would require all law enforcement agencies on an annual basis to report their arrests and motor vehicle stops by race and ethnicity to the state Police Standards and Training Council. The council would have to make that information available to the public on its website.
The legislation also would create a state fund to support communities spending more on body and in-car cameras for police.
It would further prevent any children under the age of 13 from being judged as criminally delinquent unless they committed a violent crime; currently, runaways and truants can be judged as delinquent and face potential incarceration in a juvenile lockup.
The amended bill cleared the Senate on a 24-0 vote and heads to the House of Representatives for its review.