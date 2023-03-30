CONCORD — The state Senate unanimously endorsed asking voters in 2024 whether they wish to enshrine the first-in-the-nation presidential primary into the New Hampshire Constitution.
The 23-0 vote sends the proposal to the House of Representatives, which must approve it by a three-fifths majority for it go on the general election ballot in November 2024.
“There is absolutely no justification for taking this away from our state,” said state Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, the proposal's prime author. “Let’s give the right to the people and that is exactly what this is doing.”
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, had enlisted Senate and House Republican leaders to pursue a constitutional amendment (CACR 9) in response to the Democratic National Committee’s decision to put South Carolina's primary first on the schedule.
"For the Democratic National Committee to think they will take away the primary because President Biden doesn't want to campaign in New Hampshire, I think that's appalling," Bradley said after the vote.
If this question gets to the voters, Bradley predicted they would "overwhelmingly" endorse it. A two-thirds vote is required for a constitutional amendment to pass muster.
Gov. Chris Sununu, the entire congressional delegation and legislative leaders in both parties have insisted they will enforce a state law that gives New Hampshire the first primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”
“We will hold our primary first no matter what Washington demands,” said Senate Majority Whip Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead.
DNC threatens NH
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said she thought the first primary law was adequate protection but agreed with the change.
“This is may be belt and suspenders, but we will have our primary,” stressed Soucy, one of three DNC members from New Hampshire who opposed the party's calendar change.
The DNC’s resolution threatens that states like New Hampshire that hold primaries outside the calendar could risk delegates at nominating conventions, and it tries to prohibit candidates from campaigning in states that flaunt its schedule.
To avoid sanctions, the DNC has given the Legislature until June to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law and also to pass legislation to allow anyone without reason to cast an absentee ballot in every federal election.
The state Senate already has killed a no-excuse absentee voting bill this year.
The two parties split, however, over legislation (SB 271) to block the DNC from refusing to seat all of New Hampshire’s delegates at the 2024 nominating convention.
Senate Democratic Leader Soucy said the Legislature traditionally does not interfere in national party politics, but lawmakers from both parties work together to defend the primary.
“Not only is this premature but this is unprecedented,” Soucy said. “This is not what we do when it comes to this nominating process.”
New Hampshire Democrats stayed out of the fray when the Republican National Committee in 2008 and 2012 stripped the N.H. GOP of half its delegates because the state held primaries earlier than the RNC’s calendar, Soucy noted.
The bill could be unconstitutional, Soucy said, pointing to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that came down in favor of a DNC delegate slate over one created under state law in Illinois.
Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said that ruling did not deal with a party taking delegates away from a state, but in the method of selecting the same number of delegates.
“Everyone who supports the primary should vote for this bill,” Gray said.
The Senate approved the bill over to the House on a 13-10 vote with all Republicans in support and all Democrats in opposition.
On a related topic, the Senate decided to kick back to committee -- rather than debate -- a bill to change the date of the state primary election from September to May.
The Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee had removed from the bill (SB 133) a change to hold a runoff election in June if no candidate for federal office gets at least 50% of the primary vote.
Sen. Gray said the committee “wants more time with this” legislation.
This bill is the last one in the Legislature to make changes this year to the state primary calendar in 2024.
The House Election Laws Committee already voted to retain one bill to move the state primary to June (SB 115) and a second that would set a state primary in March (SB 333)
Both those House bills will get further study this fall and return for final action in early 2024.
In 2021, Sununu vetoed a bill to move the state primary up a month to August, but he has said he would consider a change that didn't interfere with the state's summer tourism season.