Senate unanimously passes FITN amendment to Constitution
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, predicted the voters would "overwhelmingly" support amending the Constitution if the New Hampshire House of Representatives follows the Senate's lead Thursday by endorsing it, 23-0.

CONCORD — The state Senate unanimously endorsed asking voters in 2024 whether they wish to enshrine the first-in-the-nation presidential primary into the New Hampshire Constitution.

The 23-0 vote sends the proposal to the House of Representatives, which must approve it by a three-fifths majority for it go on the general election ballot in November 2024.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the state law adequately protected the state's first-in-the-nation primary, but supported added it to the state Constitution. Soucy and two other Democratic National Committee members from New Hampshire opposed the DNC 2024 calendar that gave South Carolina the first position.