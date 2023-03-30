Senate unanimously endorses FITN amendment to Constitution

Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, predicted the voters would "overwhelmingly" support amending the Constitution if the New Hampshire House of Representatives follows the Senate's lead Thursday by endorsing it, 23-0.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said the state law adequately protected the state's first-in-the-nation primary, but supported added it to the state Constitution. Soucy and two other Democratic National Committee members from New Hampshire opposed the DNC 2024 calendar that gave South Carolina the first position.
CONCORD — The State Senate unanimously endorsed asking the voters in 2024 whether they wish to enshrine the first-in-the-nation presidential primary into the New Hampshire Constitution.
The 23-0 vote sends the proposal over to the House of Representatives that must also approve it by a three-fifths majority to put it on the general election ballot in November 2024.
“There is absolutely no justification for taking this away from our state,” said State Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, the proposal's prime author. “Let’s give the right to the people and that is exactly what this is doing.”
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, had enlisted Senate and House Republican leaders to pursue this constitutional amendment (CACR 9) in response to the Democratic National Committee’s calendar that would grant South Carolina the first primary.
"For the Democratic National Committee to think they will take away the primary because President Biden doesn't want to campaign in New Hampshire, I think that's appalling," Bradley said after the vote.
If this question gets to the voters, Bradley predicted they would "overwhelmingly" endorse it. A two-thirds vote is required for a constitutional amendment to pass muster.
Gov. Chris Sununu along with the entire congressional delegation and legislative leaders in both parties have insisted they will enforce a state law that gives New Hampshire the first primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”
“We will hold our primary first no matter what Washington demands,” said Senate Majority Whip Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said she thought the first primary law was adequate protection but agreed with this change.
“This is maybe belt and suspenders, but we will have our primary,” stressed Soucy, one of three DNC members from New Hampshire who opposed the party's calendar change.
The DNC’s resolution threatens states like New Hampshire that hold primaries outside the calendar would risk delegates at nominating conventions, and it tries to prohibit candidates from campaigning in states that flaunt its schedule.
To avoid sanctions, the DNC has given the Legislature until June to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law and also to pass legislation to allow anyone without reason to cast an absentee ballot in every federal election.
The State Senate already has killed a no-excuse absentee voting bill this year.
On a related topic, the Senate decided to kick back to committee rather than debate a bill to change the date of the state primary election from September to May.
The Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee had taken out of this bill (SB 133) a change to hold a runoff election in June if no candidate for federal office gets at least 50% of the primary vote.
Committee Chairman and Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, said the committee “wants more time with this” bill.
The legislation is the last one for the Legislature to make changes this year to the state primary calendar in 2024.
The House Election Laws Committee has already voted to retain one bill to move the state primary to June (SB 115) and a second that would set a state primary in March (SB 333)
Both those House bills will get further study this fall and return for final action early in 2024.
In 2021, Sununu vetoed a bill to move the state primary up a month to August, but has said he could consider a change if it didn't interfere with the state's summer tourism season.