CONCORD — A Democratic state senator criticized Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration for failing to spend money quickly enough to address staffing woes in the Division for Children, Youth and Families.
Top officials in the Sununu administration pushed back hard on the criticism.
They maintained DCYF has made great strides and said these attacks make it hard to retain staff and keep morale high in the agency.
State Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood, sent Sununu a letter and a Right-to-Know law request for information regarding spending practices by DCYF.
In the letter, Morgan said the administration has failed to spend all the money to hire new staff that the Democratically-led Legislature approved as a separate bill to the state budget last spring (SB 6).
“Overall this reflects not only an ongoing resistance to administer the Legislature’s bipartisan directives, but a troubling and ongoing failure to prioritize child protection,” Morgan said in the letter.
But Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said all the money contained in SB 6 is being spent and the agency under Director Joseph Ribsam has made great strides in adding staff, lowering caseloads and improving worker retention.
“This constant need to correct misrepresentation of data has made more work and decreased the morale in the division,” Shibinette said during a telephone interview Monday.
“This becomes very cynical. The more negative coverage, the harder it is to recruit and retain people who do this very complex work. We have no problem in sharing our data but there should be an acknowledgement of the improvement that has been done by now.”
Morgan sent the letter out following a transfer of $3.6 million in state dollars from DCYF spending on personnel to other DCYF services. The Legislative Fiscal Committee approved that transfer last Friday.
Shibinette explained the agency has completed the additional hiring it was allowed to undertake this fiscal year. She said that since June, DCYF has hired 73 more staff compared to adding 63 staff all of the previous year.
If this personnel spending was not transferred, the money would go back to the state treasury and not benefit the agency, she said.
Meanwhile, the average caseload has gone down from 93 per child protection service worker in 2016 to 38 currently.
“We have greatly increased our ability to do this work and if the process continues we are going to break our prior records on hiring by quite a bit,” Ribsam said.
“I think things are moving in the right direction.”
Ribsam said since last June, 37 employees have left their jobs, including nine lower-ranked employees who were made supervisors, along with others who retired or left state employment.
“That’s a turnover number higher than we like to see. It’s going to take some time for all our increased services to be implemented. More than anything else these additional services improve morale because they help the staff get this tough job done,” Ribsam said.
Last week, Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, was in the minority voting against the DCYF transfer.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, a Democratic candidate for governor, praised Morgan on Monday for leveling the criticism.
“We need an administration that finally prioritizes New Hampshire’s most vulnerable citizens,” Feltes said.
The governor’s spokesman said Sununu inherited a mess at DCYF when he first took office in 2017 and has been working overtime to improve it.
“One of the most dangerous places in New Hampshire is standing between Senator Jon Morgan and his shamefully ignorant attempts at getting his name into the newspaper by politicizing kids and mischaracterizing DCYF,” said spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt in a statement.
“From securing funding for new positions to substantially decreasing the average caseload, Chris Sununu has done more to reform and rebuild DCYF in the last 20 years, and was the only governor in the last decade to restore voluntary services. It is time for Senate Democrats to stop playing politics and do their job.”