CONCORD — Social conservatives who want to let schools restrict athletics to students of the same birth sex came under attack Tuesday from activists and families who say the bill would violate a 2019 law that protects transgender students from discrimination.
The bill (HB 1180) also would permit state and county jail administrators to segregate prisoners based on the sex they were born with and impose the same limits on use of bathrooms and locker rooms.
Advocates said this would be a permissive change for communities where voters and elected officials wanted to endorse these restrictions.
“We are in a really weird extreme pendulum right now, fighting for LGBTQ and trans rights that is conflicting with women’s rights,” said state Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, a bill co-sponsor. “This is not an attack on transgender people. It is just an attempt to balance those rights and give the state the ability to differentiate.”
Karoline Leavitt, a Republican congressional candidate from Hampton, said as a Saint Anselm College softball player, she shouldn’t have had to worry about a transgender girl who is bigger and stronger taking over her spot at third base.
“We live in a state or a country that has allowed this to occur because our leaders have failed to stand up for the basic truth, that biological men and women are inherently different but equal,” Leavitt told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, along with Rep. Lisa Bunker, D-Exeter, became the first two transgender adults in state history elected to the Legislature in 2018.
Cannon, a member of the panel hearing this bill, said it was an invasion of privacy and a misguided solution in search of a problem.
“How often in New Hampshire has this been an issue?” Cannon asked Leavitt.
Leavitt answered, “I can imagine the floodgates can open, and we have to act before this unfairness can occur.”
Transgender protections
New Hampshire adopted three pieces of nondiscrimination legislation for transgender people in 2019 that Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law.
Those included expanding nondiscrimination provisions to health insurance and other areas, adding a nonbinary gender marker (X) option to state identification documents and calling for a universal set of nondiscrimination protections for students at public schools in the state.
The third measure included a recommendation that each school district and chartered public school develop policies that address and prevent discrimination.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke said the AG’s Office takes no position on HB 1180.
If adopted, however, Locke said it could subject a school board to a discrimination lawsuit if it embraced this separation and affected families then accused it of violating existing protections for transgender people.
Chris Erchull, a staff lawyer with the Boston-based Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders, called the bill “cruel and unconstitutional.”
“It is absolute in its terms,” Erchull said. “Its bluntness is what belies its cruelty.”
Holly Stevens, policy director with the state chapter of the National Alliance for Mental Illness, said studies have confirmed people struggling with gender identity face higher rates of attempted suicides.
“It sends a bad message to the trans community. The longer it stays in this committee, the more harm it will do,” Stevens said. “This bill on its face is harmful.”
Committee chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said the measure addresses a growing issue as transgender girls are winning more and more races.
“It is very harmful to excellent women in sports that are now losing to males, and that causes depression,” said Pearson, responding to Stevens’ testimony.
Manchester impetus
Bedford Republican Rep. Linda Gould said she pursued this after Manchester school officials adopted their own policies to block discrimination against transgender students 13 months ago.
“Already New Hampshire laws about gender identity are being abused and stretched way beyond the meaning that New Hampshire law ever intended,” Gould said.
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said the focus should be on those who wrongly claim a transgender status change in order to assault girls in a restroom or a jail lockup.
“Why would we be burdening the transgender people for the acts of people who are aggressors and who ought to be stopped from the aggression?” Weber said.
Madison Goldstein, a senior high school rower and skier from Bedford, supported the bill.
“Don’t let the female athletes of the next generation be discouraged,” Goldstein said.
Abby Maxwell said residents led protests against her family, and students bullied her daughter, who at age 6, identified as a transgender girl.
“There will always be the possibility that a trans girl will come along in any competition and win,” Maxwell said. “You can attempt to block that rare event or you accept trans people as a vital part of the fabric of peoples’ humanity.”