Judy Reardon, the Manchester Democrat who served a chief legal counsel, spokeswoman and fearless advocate for Jeanne Shaheen during her three terms as governor, died last week.
Friends of Reardon started posted memories on her Facebook page Friday evening, around the time that Shaheen announced her death Friday afternoon.
“Judy Reardon protected and cared for my mom,” wrote Shaheen’s daughter, Stefany, of Portsmouth. “Judy could always handle the pressure. She somehow made the pressure manageable.”
Colin Van Ostern, a former Democratic candidate for governor, said Reardon was one of the first persons he met after moving to New Hampshire, and her advice, both in the professional and dating realms, was honest and piercing.
“She delivered one of the single most memorable curses I’ve heard in my life,” he wrote.
Reardon was Shaheen’s legal counsel during her three terms as governor from 1997 to 2003. She went on to be the counsel, legislative director and senior advisor for Shaheen in the U.S. Senate.
In her statement, Shaheen said Reardon was at her side in New Hampshire when they expanded kindergarten and defended abortion rights. In Washington, Reardon fought off challenges to Obamacare and helped Shaheen through every election.
She also said that Reardon mentored countless staffers and activists.
“She was my confidante and she was my dear friend,” Shaheen wrote. “I am brokenhearten about her passing.”
Reardon was a favorite of reporters, given her talent to cut to the chase on issues throughout the Shaheen gubernatorial years: legalized gambling, broad-based taxes and school funding.
She pulled no punches. She once said the five Supreme Court justices were political beings who wanted a broad-based tax and were intellectually dishonest. Working for Planned Parenthood, she once equated pro-life marchers to Nazi sympathizers.
Conservatives called her Shaheen’s alter ego, and pressed Shaheen to fire Reardon following a 1998 DWI arrest. Shaheen refused.
Raymond Buckley, the chairman of the state Democratic Party, tweeted that he was devastated by Reardon’s passing.
“Judy Reardon was brilliant, fearless, compassionate with the biggest heart ever. So much of my life included Judy, such sadness,” he wrote.
As of Saturday, no funeral arrangements had been announced.
Shaheen said the Reardon leaves a sister, state Rep. Patricia Cornell, D-Manchester, and a brother-in-law, Rik.