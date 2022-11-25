Shaheen moves to get sex ed grants directly to providers
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is moving to try and secure federal grant money directly for two sex education providers after the Executive Council turned the grants down Tuesday. Here activists with Granite State Progress, 603 Equality and other groups protested outside State House in support of these grants for Manchester and Sullivan County teens.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is working to deliver federal money directly to two providers that offer sex education services to at-risk students after the Executive Council repeatedly rejected these grants, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The Republican-led council voted 3-2 Tuesday against $682,000 in federal grants for Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont.