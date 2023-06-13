Shaheen seeks to beef up FAA staffing
Buy Now

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., has proposed legislation aimed at getting the Federal Aviation Administration to address staffing shortages that have led to delays at airports across the country.

The FAA is already warning of further delays this summer especially at airports in the Northeast.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said legislation she has proposed would require that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) set rigorous hiring targets to address the air traffic controller staffing issues that have disrupted air travel in recent years.

The legislation would compel the Air Traffic Organization or management division in the FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), the AFL-CIO union that represents the controllers, to work together on a needs assessment about staffing and to set hiring targets across the country.

Shaheen seeks to beef up FAA staffing
Buy Now

FAA system outages have caused delays at airports. Here stranded passengers wait at the Orlando International Airport, as flights were grounded in Orlando, Florida last January.

Federal officials have blamed some system outages on staffing shortages.