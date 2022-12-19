Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is proposing bipartisan legislation to require social media companies report to law enforcement agencies on the abuse of their platforms to illegally market fentanyl, especially to young people.
WASHINGTON — Social media companies should have to reveal to law enforcement the abuse of their platforms to engage in the illegal sales of fentanyl, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said Monday.
Shaheen and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, introduced the Cooper Davis Act aimed at assisting federal agencies to crack down on the sale and distribution of counterfeit and controlled drugs sold via social media.
“Fentanyl is fueling the addiction crisis, and too many young people across New Hampshire and the nation are falling victim by acquiring drugs through social media,” said Shaheen, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee’s panel that approves the U.S. Department of Justice’s budget.
“Social media companies have a responsibility to report illicit drug activity on their platforms.”
Cooper Davis was a Mill Valley (Kansas) High School junior who died in August 2021 after taking half a pill he thought was Percocet but was laced with fentanyl.
His mother, Libby Davis, has led a campaign to increase awareness about how fentanyl, disguised and sold as benign pain pills, ultimately get users hooked on the powerful opioid, often with fatal results.
“We will not rest in our fight to stop this terrible scourge that is killing Americans at record rates,” Marshall said in a statement. “Without a doubt, Cooper and all those have been poisoned deserve our best fight.”
Under the measure, these social media companies would provide the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with standardized reporting that would enable the agency to better identify and dismantle international criminal networks engaged in the illegal drug trade.
The bill mandates the Justice Department better coordinate its efforts in this area with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, state and local authorities and foreign law enforcement agencies.
Companies already share intel about child sex rings
Shaheen noted these companies have had to share with authorities’ information about child sexual exploitation, which stems from then-Senator Joe Biden’s PROTECT our Children Act in 2008.
“As the substance use disorder crisis continues to evolve, so must our response. This epidemic has wrought enough havoc and heartbreak on our communities: We must protect future generations from succumbing to addiction,” Shaheen said.
Mrs. Davis said the legislation was a logical extension of the work her organization has engaged in since her son’s passing.
“I think it was already in the works; it wasn’t something that I requested, it was their own idea,” she said on her foundation’s website.
“When they took it upon themselves to create a bill and asked his name to be put on it, I thought it would save lives.”
Shaheen’s office said officials with Snap Inc., the maker of Snapchat camera app, worked with the senators in crafting this legislation.
“Snap is committed to doing everything we can to combat the national fentanyl epidemic. We appreciate Senator Marshall and Senator Shaheen’s work on this critical topic, and look forward to continuing to work with them on this important legislation,” Jennifer Stout, Snap vice president for Global Public Policy, said in a statement.
In response to the opioid epidemic, Shaheen worked with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and a group of many bipartisan senators to send a record $92 million back to New Hampshire over the past four years for substance abuse prevention and treatment.