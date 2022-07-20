CONCORD — Democratic candidate for governor Tom Sherman of Rye said his $35 million plan of incentives to build more affordable housing would have more staying power than what he dubbed the $100 million “federal band-aid” from Gov. Chris Sununu.
During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Sherman said Sununu’s InvestNH Housing Fund with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars will only support “shovel ready” projects and not do enough to address the long-term crisis facing the state.
“While it may make it possible for a few of these shovel ready programs to move forward, it has an expiration to it. We are very late to the game,” Sherman said. “The governor is the last in the region to propose to use these federal funds."
Over the past five years, the median gross rent has risen nearly 25%, the median sale price for a home has gone up 83%, and only 0.6% of rental units are now available in New Hampshire.
“We are facing a housing affordability crisis as well as an availability crisis,” Sherman said. “It has been years in the making.”
A stable housing market will take at least “five to six years” of solid investment and up to a decade, Sherman said.
Sherman said he’d triple to $15 million a year a community development finance tax credit that supports housing projects and double to $10 million what’s put into an Affordable Housing Fund each year.
The current state budget uses existing surplus to pump $25 million into that affordable housing fund.
Key supporter says need is 20,000 units
Sherman would also create a new revolving loan fund for municipalities for sewer, water and transit improvements.
And Sherman supports doubling a job training fund and doing more to identify apprenticeship programs to address a chronic shortage of workers in building trades.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said Sherman’s plan addresses the need to build 20,000 new housing units in the state.
A Sununu campaign spokesman said Sununu is well along in addressing this issue.
“The governor’s historic $100 million plan is already moving forward, and will build thousands of new affordable housing units over the next few years,” said Brandon Pratt.
“With $50 million to cover actual construction costs, $40 million to cities and towns for zoning, infrastructure, and the demolition of old buildings, plus $10 million to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority geared toward affordable housing, the governor’s plan provides the comprehensive resources needed to get these much needed units on the market fast."
Several Democratic officeholders praised Sherman’s plan.
“We've been working hard in Nashua to expand our housing options, but I'm thrilled to see Dr. Sherman propose additional investments at the state level to help," said Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess. "The additional resources and tax credits will help spur investment in our community and create more affordable housing options in our city."
A spokesperson for State Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek said Sherman’s plan falls short.
“Tom Sherman’s missed the boat if he thinks there’s anything innovative in cutting red tape and investing in infrastructure. That’s exactly what the governor and Republicans in Concord have done for years now and continue to do,” said Communications Director Mackenzie Rohde.
"Just like Tom Sherman, this forgettable proposal fails to deliver anything of serious merit."