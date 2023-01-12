Heated battle over law that bans teaching of discrimination
CONCORD — Public school teachers, students and advocates for minorities and civil rights charged Thursday that the state’s ban on teaching discrimination in public schools has muzzled dialogue in the classroom about racism and sexism.

Defenders of the controversial law insist it merely prevents teachers and private employers from openly advocating the view that one race, ethnic group or gender is inherently superior to another.