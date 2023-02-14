Abortion foes, supporters decry other side to be 'extreme'
State Rep. Katy Peternel, R-Wolfeboro, spoke in opposition to legislation to get rid of the state's ban on legal abortions after 24 weeks except for fetal anomalies during a press conference Tuesday.

CONCORD — With a slate of bills coming before a House committee over the next two days, both sides of the abortion issue are accusing each other of pushing “extreme” legislation.

New Hampshire Right to Life president Jason Hennessey said in trying to repeal the state’s ban on abortion after six months (HB 271), abortion rights activists are out of step with 43 states that have such restrictions.

Activists decry 'born alive' bill as inhumane
Nancy Glynn spoke to reporters recently about legislation she said would have denied her the right to be with her terminally-ill son right after delivering him.

The proposed, "born alive" bill would require doctors to use all medical care necessary to bring a child to a successful delivery.