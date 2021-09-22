CONCORD — A private consultant’s report will recommend replacing the sprawling Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC) in Manchester with a smaller, more flexible program to house juveniles, according to state officials.
A legislative study committee faces a sense of urgency as it has only five weeks to decide whether to recommend the entire 160-acre campus be sold off for private development or be redesigned for a new treatment model.
Joe Ribsam, director of the state Division of Children, Youth and Families, said Alvarez & Marshal Public Sector Services of Washington, D.C., will complete its findings about the center’s future by the time the study committee’s next meeting Sept. 30.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed the state budget trailer bill (HB 2), which committed the state to closing and replacing the Sununu Center by the end of March 2023.
This debate took on renewed urgency this year after allegations by more than 300 men and women who said they were physically or sexually abused by 150 staffers at the former Youth Development Center and the Sununu Center from 1960 to 2018.
The state has arrested 11 former workers since April.
The state spends about $10 million a year to run the complex, which houses juveniles found guilty of adult crimes along with others whom judges have ordered to be committed or detained there.
Built to house more than 120 juveniles, the current census is about 12, Ribsam said.
The average time a judge criminally commits a juvenile to SYSC is three months.
Ribsam said most are sent there for evaluations of about three weeks before they’re referred for other services.
Only 12 housed there, another 1,000 on probation
DCYF manages another 1,000 juveniles who are released for probation, he said.
A state law that will take effect in January will begin offering assessments that have the support of judges, law enforcement, parents and juveniles.
The goal is to direct more immediate services for juveniles who don’t need to be incarcerated, Ribsam said.
The budget bill suggests replacing the complex with an 18-bed treatment center with three pods of six beds each, divided by sex and levels of security.
Ribsam said the consultants will recommend a more flexible design that allows for “movable walls” so the program can adjust to changes in population and individual needs of those housed there.
A smaller center should still have enough space for outdoor and indoor recreation, therapeutic and multipurpose rooms such as a chapel, along with residential and dining rooms, he added.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said his staff can complete a report within two weeks on the estimated cost to build a new treatment center and a list of potential sites on state-owned property.
The location would best be in the southern tier since most of the juveniles sent there comes from cities, Ribsam said.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the panel should explore whether the new treatment center should be housed inside the footprint of the existing complex.
“Are we going to save money by remodeling or repurposing or save money by new construction?” Edwards asked rhetorically.
Arlinghaus said the answer depends on how much of the existing complex is salvageable.
“Often the difference (between rebuild and new construction) is pretty compatible,” Arlinghaus said.
Another alternative would be to locate the new center close to other state human services programs so they could share staffing and other resources, Edwards said.
“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Ribsam responded.
Chairman and state Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said the committee needs to find out how much the state would have to repay the federal government if it sells the SYSC in Manchester’s North End.
Federal grants provided roughly 44% of the $29 million cost to build in 2006 what was at that time a state-of-the-art juvenile corrections center named for former Gov. John H. Sununu, the governor’s father.
The state will have to repay some, if not all of that $13 million, to the federal government upon selling the complex, Daniels said.