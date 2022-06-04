About 30 orange-clad protesters marched on Concord’s Main Street Saturday morning, trying to keep the threat of mass shootings front-of-mind — but most onlookers were more interested in their brunches and shopping at the farmer’s market.
Though the shooting of fourth graders in Uvalde, Texas, continues to dominate the news, few on Concord’s Main Street even looked up from their bagels and iced coffees as the demonstrators against gun violence walked to the State House.
Stephanie Payeur, co-chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Women’s Caucus, told rally participants she felt compelled to show her frustration with the current state of affairs.
“We’re prisoners in our own society,” Payeur said.
The demonstration was thrown together almost at the last minute, Payeur said, leaning on existing networks of Democratic-party activists. The rally was held a day after another awareness rally in Manchester on Friday, and during a weekend of gun violence awareness events around the country.
Several demonstrators and a handful of state representatives watched as Payeur, and several Democratic state politicians including state Sen. Tom Sherman, who is running for governor, spoke.
“Anybody who tells you this can’t happen in New Hampshire? This can happen in New Hampshire,” Sherman said.
State Rep. Debra Altschiller remembered learning that her child was in the Market Basket in Lee when one day in October 2020 a man started shooting in the parking lot.
“We roll the dice every day with our children’s safety,” she said. “We are gambling our safety. It’s all luck, and it’s not good policy.”
The speakers noted the 2017 bill that repealed a requirement for a permit to carry a concealed firearm, and cited Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of Democratic-sponsored gun-control bills including a “red flag law” that would have allowed families or police to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from someone who presented a danger to them.