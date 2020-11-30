CONCORD — Health care officials told Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, Monday that rising rates of tobacco smoking and reports of domestic violence involving low-income, pregnant women underscore the need to ensure their care is continually monitored and they get easy access to vaccines prior to delivery.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, noted since July 1, state revenues from the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products have shot up 20% over forecast.
Dr. David Laflamme, maternal and child health epidemiologist for the state Division of Public Health Services, said 8.8% of women on Medicaid report having smoked during pregnancy.
While 4% of all medical expenses for the general population in New Hampshire are linked to a smoker, 24% of Medicaid expenses are tied to smoking, he said.
“Any spike in smoking is a huge concern,” Laflamme said.
Renee Maloney, clinical nurse manager at the Catholic Medical Center Pregnancy Care Center in Manchester, said during the past few years, three pregnant mothers died of drug overdoses after giving birth.
“Was it an accident? Was it an outcome related to the pregnancy? We don’t know,” Maloney said during a virtual discussion with Hassan.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, this clinic has seen more expectant mothers outside the Manchester area, from other parts of the state that lack this service.
Some of those patients have ended up homeless, Maloney said.
“They will couch surf, sleep (on park) benches. We don’t have as many shelter beds during the pandemic, this is a huge problem right now,” Maloney said.
While reports of domestic violence declined at the onset of the pandemic, Maloney said reports to her have soared since last August. “We’re now looking into how this compares with the same period a year ago; it’s alarming,” Maloney said.
Pursuing bipartisan reforms
Hassan hosted Monday’s call to draw attention to legislation she’s pursuing with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and others, to require that Medicaid provide more educational outreach and guarantee zero copays on vaccines for women on the program.
A companion bill would mandate Medicaid cover remote devices that would allow low-income women to check their own blood pressure and vital signs and report that information regularly online to their health care providers.
Hassan has also signed onto a measure to expand Medicaid benefits for mothers who suffer from postpartum depression.
“Here we are the wealthiest country in the world, and we still have maternal mortality rates that are significantly worse than the rest of the developed world, and that’s simply unacceptable,” Hassan said.
Rosenwald noted while 15% of the state’s population are on Medicaid, 30% of births in the state are covered under the program.
“God forbid we didn’t have Medicaid expansion,” said Rosenwald, who worked with Republican legislative leaders in the state to create the program under then-Gov. Hassan and then extended it for five more years under GOP Gov. Chris Sununu.
Dr. Brianne Teaboldt, family medicine specialist with Coos County Family Health Services, said remote monitoring contacts can build the trusting relationship that rural providers need to convince low-income women to avoid risky behaviors and seek ongoing treatment.
“I come across a lot of instances where I find myself at a brick wall between myself and my patients,” said Teaboldt, who’s been working in the North Country for two years.“Recognizing the importance of maternal health is critical to building that trust, so by the time there is prenatal care, there isn’t any question why it’s needed or why we urge you to not take that activity while you are pregnant.”
Pregnancies diverse in NH
Dr. Laflamme said when it comes to pregnancy, New Hampshire is more diverse than one might think.
New Hampshire is one of the three, “whitest” states in the nation, but one in five pregnancies in this state involved at least one parent that is Hispanic or some other minority, he said.
Thanks to a new law that mandates birth certificate data include this topic, Laflamme said we know in the past six months that 2.2% of newborns were “identified” at birth with substance abuse disorder while 6.5% prior to birth were “monitored” for this concern.