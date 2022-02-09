CONCORD — Legislative moves from social conservatives to try and double down and impose more restrictions on legal abortions in New Hampshire attracted emotional testimony from both camps Wednesday.
State Rep. Susan DeLemus, R-Rochester, spoke for legislation to give a biological father the right to go into court and try to block a woman’s abortion (HB 1181).
To this day, DeLemus said she regrets deciding 33 years ago to abort her fetus over the father’s objections.
“My husband came to me because I told him I was going to abort the baby, and kill it and he begged me not to,” said a sobbing DeLemus, speaking to the House Judiciary Committee in Representatives Hall.
“He said, ‘Please let me raise the baby and I will raise the baby.’ I was selfish and I made a horrible decision. It was the worst decision I have made in my entire life.”
Sarah Smith of Pembroke said the same bill if in place 40 years ago would have allowed her rapist to try and prevent her from terminating a pregnancy.
“There is no way somebody who has been raped should have to face this situation without having to deal with it on her own terms, not file a petition, not anything else,” Smith said. “This gives all the weight to the father. How is this fair?”
The Legislature attached to last year's state budget a ban on abortions after 24 weeks with criminal penalties for health providers who violate it and no exceptions for rape, incest or fetal abnormality.
The ban took effect Jan. 1 and Wednesday hearings were the first since on legislation to restrict abortions.
Last week, the State Senate rejected attempts to repeal the abortion ban, add exemptions to it or remove criminal penalties.
A second bill (HB 1477) taken up Wednesday would ban abortions once there’s a fetal heartbeat which can be detected roughly five-to-six weeks after conception.
And a third (HB 1625) would repeal the so-called “buffer zone” that doesn’t permit protestors to line up on the sidewalk right outside an abortion clinic.
While these hearings drew small numbers to speak out in person, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England reported more than 2,000 signed to up to oppose each one. The most signing up in support were 141 to get rid of the buffer zone law.
On Thursday, the same House committee takes testimony on two House bills and a constitutional amendment (CACR 18) headed in the opposite direction, one repealing the abortion ban (HB 1673) and the other to prevent any further restriction of a woman's right to an abortion (HB 1674)
'No uterus, no opinion' is SOP, sponsor says
State Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, R-Wentworth, said it’s common sense for the state to adopt a law giving biological fathers some legal ability to assert rights prior to an abortion.
The landmark, Roe vs. Wade decision of 49 years ago gave women legal rights to abort an early-term fetus, but didn’t ensure fathers had any role in that decision, he said.
“No uterus, no opinion is not the law; it is just the standard operating procedure since 1973,” Greeson said.
“This bill ensures the greater burden is placed on the father but at least now the father has legal rights.”
Women’s reproductive health professionals, abortion rights activists and civil libertarians said the bill stripped women of their reproductive freedom with no penalty for men who bring false claims of fatherhood.
Josie Pinto, founder of the Reproductive Freedom Fund of New Hampshire, said it would permit a judge to block an abortion because the woman failed to show up in person for a hearing on a parent’s injunction bid.
“This is a blatant denial of due process for pregnant people and a major denial of constitutional rights,” Pinto said.
“None of this is okay.”
Critics said it contains no financial or child rearing requirements on the father once that child is born.
“I don’t think I have ever seen a more ludicrous anti-abortion law in all my years here,” said Dr. Oge Young, a retired, OB-GYN with 35 years’ experience and a past president of the New Hampshire Medical Society.
Making N.H. like Texas on abortion repulsive to some
Rep. David Testerman, R-Franklin, said he didn’t want to settle for the 24-week abortion ban, and that outlawing them once there are fetal heartbeats was a moral imperative.
“I would like to keep abortions illegal; it’s not really a pro-life bill’ it’s an anti, pro-death bill,” Testerman said.
“We need a bill that clearly states we do not believe in murder in the womb, period.”
Dr. Micah Ulrich, a Lebanon doctor completing her OB-GYN training, said many women don’t present as pregnant until six weeks.
“This bill makes time of the essence, six weeks at best and that's only if they even know they are pregnant,” Ulrich said.
Dr. Charlotte Hastings said she trained in Texas but left after that state adopted abortion restrictions she said filled counseling rooms full with young teens who had to carry unwanted fetuses to term.
“I do not want New Hampshire to become Texas; I want us to protect our girls,” Hastings said.
Mariah McCarron, the New England coordinator for Students for Life Action presented 1,000 petition in favor of Testerman’s bill.
“Women deserve better than the violence of abortion. They deserve compassionate solutions to their challenges that do not cost the lives of their children,” McCarron added.
“As a society, New Hampshire can and must do better. “