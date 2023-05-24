Some House budget writers want to punt on Medicaid expansion
Henry Lipman, director of the state's Medicaid program, addressed a working group of the House Finance Committee on legislation to permanently expand Medicaid coverage for low-income adults.

The subcommittee voted, 5-4, to recommend retaining the bill which means that would put action off on it until early on in the 2024 session.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A House Finance Committee working group has recommended tabling legislation for the permanent expansion of Medicaid coverage for low-income adults, days after the full House of Representatives had endorsed it.

Along party lines, the subcommittee voted, 5-4, to recommend the committee retain this bill (SB 263) to do more work on it and have it come back to the House early on in the 2024 session.