CONCORD — House Speaker Sherman Packard said his encounter with a Rye police officer convinced him New Hampshire still has a “small problem” with some profiling of motorcyclists on New Hampshire highways.
After telling his story, Packard, a Londonderry Republican, convinced the House Transportation Committee to unanimously endorse his bill (HB 1000) to make it illegal for law enforcement to pull over, search or arrest anyone simply because that person “rides a motorcycle or wears motorcycle-related paraphernalia.”
“This is not a reflection on law enforcement in any way, shape or manner,” said Packard, 72, a 16-term House member who chaired the Transportation Committee for years before becoming the House leader.
“This is a problem, not as major in New Hampshire as it is in some other states, but I have personally been a victim of it.”
Packard said he was the only rider in a group of “three or four” motorcyclists wearing leathers who got pulled over on Route 1A in Rye. He didn’t identify the officer or specify when the incident occurred.
First, Packard said, the officer accused him of illegally passing a car on a double-yellow-line section of the coastal road.
When he denied passing anyone, Packard recalled, the officer said, “Well, you had crossed the yellow line.’”
“Twenty minutes later I was let go. Why he decided to profile me and not the others in my group, I don’t know,” Packard said.
Idaho, Louisiana, Washington and Maryland have laws similar to Packard’s bill.
NH has acted before
In 2011, the Legislature made it illegal for the state or any government agency to accept federal money for a program that carried out motorcycle-only police checkpoints.
Then seven years later, lawmakers passed a separate law which states a motorcyclist can’t be compelled to enter a motorcycle-only checkpoint if there isn’t probable cause for police to pull that rider over.
Packard co-wrote that bill as well.
“Bikers are routinely discriminated upon because of what we wear — our long beards, our tattoos, the leather jackets, the leather vests, but most of all, because we ride motorcycles,” said Traci Beaurivage, president of the New Hampshire Motorcycle Rights Organization.
“Unfortunately, we are still being discriminated against. People fear what they do not like, or what they do not understand and I believe motorcyclists are tremendously misunderstood.”
Bill Murphy of Manchester said he was a boxing trainer for 30 years, the last 22 at the Nashua Police Athletic League program.
When Murphy moved to the Queen City, he offered to become a trainer for the Manchester police program but said he was turned down.
The denial cited Murphy’s membership in a motorcycle club that police officials said could be related to other groups whose members have criminal pasts.
In the letter turning down his offer, Murphy said, he was told the perception of a connection with such an organization “must be considered in our application process.”
A record of backing bikers
Packard has spent four decades campaigning for the rights of motorcycle riders. He has been one of the strongest and most active legislators opposing mandatory-helmet bills.
The Motorcycle Riders Foundation gave Packard a lifetime achievement award in 1996.
Packard was a fixture of the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Committee, a predecessor group that supported training classes for riders.
For many years, Packard and former state Sen. Bob Letourneau (a 2005 lifetime award winner) used to take their bikes on the road for long summer trips to attend conferences.
After leaving the Legislature, Letourneau worked at the Department of Safety to expand a motorcycle safety program that Packard helped make sure was well supported in the two-year state budget.
House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, agreed to be the bill’s lead sponsor, but he left no doubt who was driving the issue.
“This is the speaker’s bill. He cares deeply about this,” Smith summed up.
“This should have zero impact on law enforcement. If it does at all, I guess that means we really do have a problem.”