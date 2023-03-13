Advocates seek more spending than Sununu's proposed budget
Liberal activists held signs outside the State House calling for support of a "People's Budget" to spend more money on education and human service programs than contained in the plan Gov. Chris Sununu proposed, two-year budget.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Advocates for licensed professionals, nursing homes, behavioral health programs and more state aid to education urged House budget writers Monday to make significant changes to Gov. Chris Sununu’s $13.9 million proposed state budget.

The spending plan Sununu offered last month would increase total spending by nearly 12% while offering pay raises of 10% and 2% in successive years to all state employees.