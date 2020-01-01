In the first day of sports betting in New Hampshire on Dec. 30, more than a quarter of a million dollars were wagered, according to New Hampshire lottery officials.
DraftKings, a Boston-based company, opened its online sports book on Monday to adults who are physically in the state of New Hampshire to bet on sporting events.
Gov. Chris Sununu placed the first ceremonial bet, putting $82 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Thousands followed Sununu’s lead, according to lottery officials, with more than 6,000 users registered
“In just 24 hours the response to online sports betting has been overwhelming,” said Charlie McIntyre, the executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery.
“Clearly there is strong consumer demand that will only grow as we market this new and exciting product.”
In the first day of gambling, McIntyre said more than $250,000 had been wagered so far on professional and college sports.
A “significant” number of Massachusetts residents have registered as users to gamble in New Hampshire.
