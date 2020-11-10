CONCORD – Legal sports betting in New Hampshire hit a milestone earlier this week as total bets surpassed $200 million.
State lottery officials said 52,000 players registered to bet in the state, and they placed more than 6 million individual wagers.
As of last Monday, the total bet was $205 million since since the New Hampshire Lottery kicked off this program last January with DraftKings as its exclusive vendor.
“The success of sports betting in New Hampshire represents success for our entire state, as revenue from sports betting directly benefits education in New Hampshire,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
“I have said repeatedly that sports betting is the right bet for the Granite State, and seeing the New Hampshire Lottery surpass $200 million in total sports wagering in less than a year clearly demonstrates the tremendous demand.”
Nearly 95 percent of bets were placed on the program’s online portal while $11.5 million or 5.6 percent were bets made in person at the state’s two sportsbook locations, DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook and DraftKings Sportsbook at Manchester at the Filotimo Casino & Restaurant.
The Seabrook site opened last August. The Manchester sportsbook opened last September.
The global pandemic brought professional sports and the state’s emerging new betting game to a screeching halt last spring.
But as professional sports have returned -- many stadiums still without fans in the stands -- betting has returned.
Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre said bets in the state during the fall were heavy on both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the later team the new home of former Pats quarterback Tom Brady.
“With the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and with the upcoming NBA season slated to start before Christmas, we are continuing to drive momentum with this new way to play the New Hampshire Lottery,” McIntyre said.
Wagers must be placed within New Hampshire, and players can't bet on any amateur teams in the state such as University of New Hampshire hockey games.
As with all lottery games, profits from sports betting support state aid to public schools.
State officials had yet to estimate how much this sports betting netted for school aid.
When lawmakers made sports betting legal, estimates were it could raise as much as $7.5 million in profit a year.
COVID-19 caused all sports betting operations to dramatically lower their expectations for 2020.
Lottery officials said they gave DraftKings the sole vendor relationship because it offered by far the best profit split with the state.
Since 1964, the state lottery has contributed more than $2 billion to education in New Hampshire.