The following are proposals contained in one, but not both, of the competing versions of a two-year state budget. The legislative body proposing each initiative is in parentheses.
Late last week, the Legislature named a team of negotiators to try and come up with a compromise spending plan.
Abortion Ban (Senate): Abortions after 24 weeks would be illegal except to save the life of the mother; proposal includes criminal penalties and fines against doctor.
Freedom Savings Accounts (Senate): Parents would get state aid for sending their children to private, parochial, charter or alternative public schools.
Emergency Powers (House): Places a time limit on a governor’s declared state of emergency unless Legislature votes to renew it .
Dental Benefits (Senate): Adults on Medicaid would receive first-time reimbursement for dental work.
Affordable Housing (Senate): Earmarks $25 million to deal with tight housing market.
State Liquor Enforcement (House): Would eliminate the State Liquor Commission’s enforcement officers, turning that task over to State Police.
Merrimack Tollbooth (Senate): Would remove the tolls at Exit 10 on the Everett Turnpike, the last of three ramp toll plazas in Merrimack.
Family Leave (Senate): Voluntary family leave program for state workers and private firms; private companies would receive a business tax break.
State Worker Pay Raise (Senate): All civil service and politically-appointed state workers would get 1.6% pay raise in each of next two years; also for legislative and judicial branch staffers.
Racial Diversity Teaching (House): Would ban teaching (HB 544) such as Critical Race Theory in public schools; Senate offered a less restrictive version.
COVID-19 Business Aid (Senate): Would allow new firms that were denied relief grants in 2020 to qualify for future grants.
Forensic Hospital (Senate): Includes $30 million to build a new, 24-bed wing for mental health patients on grounds of New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.
Food Stamp Match (Senate): Would provide federal Food Stamp match dollars for program recipients who buy fresh fruits and vegetables at farmer’s markets.
